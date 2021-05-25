The number of furloughed workers in Taiwan increased only slightly in the past week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center raising the COVID-19 alert to level 3 in response to a spike in domestically transmitted cases, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor showed.
The number of workers who reach an agreement with their employers to take unpaid leave rose by 38 from a week earlier to 3,925.
The number of employers implementing unpaid leave programs rose by 11 from a week earlier to 414.
The service industry has been feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said, adding that furloughs in the accommodation and food and beverage sectors rose by 63 from a week earlier to 215, while the number of companies implementing furloughs rose by five to 18.
In the transportation and warehousing industry, the number of furloughed workers rose to 1,306 from 1,281.
In the support service industry, which includes travel agencies, that number fell by three to 913.
As long as border controls remain in place, the service sector is expected to continue to feel the pinch, Huang said.
Regarding the level 3 alert imposed nationwide on Wednesday last week, four days after it took effect in Taipei and New Taipei City, Huang said that since the tightened measures were only in effect for a few days, the impact has been limited.
In the past week, the export-oriented manufacturing sector remained stable, despite increases in domestic COVID-19 cases, Huang said.
The transportation and warehousing industry reported the largest number of furloughed workers in the past week, at 1,306 employees, ahead of the support service industry, at 913, and the manufacturing sector, at 708, which was down from 779 a week earlier.
Most of the employers implementing furlough programs are small firms with work forces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.
Programs typically last for less than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it added.
