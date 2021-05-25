New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) on Sunday accused the military of having inadequate disease prevention measures, a day after the military confirmed its first case.
Military dining facilities had shared-use utensils, and tables were separated by dividers that were too low, she said, adding that bunks in the sleeping quarters were separated with plastic bags or kitchen-grade plastic wrap.
“Will the military be ready when draftees report for duty on Monday?” she asked.
Those who had been in close contact with the infected officer have so far tested negative for COVID-19, but authorities are still investigating whether the officer was on the base while he was contagious, Wang said.
After concerns were raised about a military event at Liberty Square in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, the military split the group into three, with each going to different events, she said.
However, the military then held gatherings of more than 100 people, and transported draftees on crowded buses that did not allow for social distancing, Wang said.
“The most ridiculous thing is that the military told draftees to draw the curtains on the bus, and warned them not to talk to the media,” she said.
Draftees were also still required to gather in groups of 1,000 each morning for calisthenics and to sing, potentially exposing them to droplets that could spread COVID-19, Wang said.
“If it were only one letter of complaint I received about the situation then it could be construed as personal grievances, but I have received enough letters to fill an ocean,” she said.
The military should avoid large gatherings and activities that take draftees far from their base, Wang said.
It might even be necessary to keep draftees off base until disease prevention measures are improved, she said, adding that the issue should be discussed.
“The military is crucial to disease response measures. If the military instead becomes a source of infection, the country might be unable to bear the consequences,” Wang said.
The Ministry of National Defense late on Sunday issued a statement saying that it would appoint specialists to visit bases, observe conditions, and oversee improvements and the implementation of disease prevention measures.
The ministry would reduce the infection risk at military facilities, ensure the health of personnel and protect the military’s combat readiness, the statement said.
The ministry would take all suggestions on the issue seriously, and would respond prudently, it said.
“For the purpose of national security, there can be no threat to the nation’s military forces, and no crack in its defenses,” it said.
Additional reporting by Aaron Tu
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and