COVID-19: NPP slams military’s disease prevention measures

By Hsieh Chun-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) on Sunday accused the military of having inadequate disease prevention measures, a day after the military confirmed its first case.

Military dining facilities had shared-use utensils, and tables were separated by dividers that were too low, she said, adding that bunks in the sleeping quarters were separated with plastic bags or kitchen-grade plastic wrap.

“Will the military be ready when draftees report for duty on Monday?” she asked.

Those who had been in close contact with the infected officer have so far tested negative for COVID-19, but authorities are still investigating whether the officer was on the base while he was contagious, Wang said.

After concerns were raised about a military event at Liberty Square in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, the military split the group into three, with each going to different events, she said.

However, the military then held gatherings of more than 100 people, and transported draftees on crowded buses that did not allow for social distancing, Wang said.

“The most ridiculous thing is that the military told draftees to draw the curtains on the bus, and warned them not to talk to the media,” she said.

Draftees were also still required to gather in groups of 1,000 each morning for calisthenics and to sing, potentially exposing them to droplets that could spread COVID-19, Wang said.

“If it were only one letter of complaint I received about the situation then it could be construed as personal grievances, but I have received enough letters to fill an ocean,” she said.

The military should avoid large gatherings and activities that take draftees far from their base, Wang said.

It might even be necessary to keep draftees off base until disease prevention measures are improved, she said, adding that the issue should be discussed.

“The military is crucial to disease response measures. If the military instead becomes a source of infection, the country might be unable to bear the consequences,” Wang said.

The Ministry of National Defense late on Sunday issued a statement saying that it would appoint specialists to visit bases, observe conditions, and oversee improvements and the implementation of disease prevention measures.

The ministry would reduce the infection risk at military facilities, ensure the health of personnel and protect the military’s combat readiness, the statement said.

The ministry would take all suggestions on the issue seriously, and would respond prudently, it said.

“For the purpose of national security, there can be no threat to the nation’s military forces, and no crack in its defenses,” it said.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu