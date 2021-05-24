WEATHER
Temperatures top 39°C
The nation yesterday experienced a spike in temperatures, with Nantou recording a peak temperature of 39.6°C at 12:50pm and Tainan’s Beiliao (北寮) a temperature of 39.2°C, the Central Weather Bureau said. Forecasters said that two weather fronts are expected to pass through Taiwan this week, bringing moisture that could result in occasional showers or thunderstorms, but not enough rain to alleviate the continuing water shortage. A front stationed to the north of Taiwan is forecast to approach today, bringing intermittent showers or thunderstorms to most of the nation through Wednesday, they said. Another front is expected to bring unstable weather at the beginning of next week, although the timing and amount of rainfall remain unclear, they said.
WILDLIFE
Zoo marks Turtle Day
To mark World Turtle Day yesterday, Shoushan Zoo in Kaohsiung shared tips to help to preserve the Chinese box turtle, which in 2018 was placed on the endangered species list. The turtle plays a key role in the ecosystem, as it disseminates seeds, and helps clear the forest floor of fallen leaves, fruit and large animal carcasses, the zoo said, urging the public to refrain from buying wild turtles or products made from them, such as traditional medicines. It also said that people should not capture the turtles, unless they are injured and require treatment. Not littering is also important, especially masks, as small animals can easily become entangled in them, it said.
FOREST FIRE
Rangers build fire line
Forest rangers continued their efforts to tackle a fire on Maluanshan (馬崙山) in Taichung, which started on Wednesday last week, the Dongshih Forest District Office said yesterday. More than 60 forest rangers were dispatched yesterday to continue building a fire line and carry water to put out the fire, which has damaged about 4.8 hectares, the office said. A fire line of 500m has been established, but bushes, grass and layers of dry ground foliage continue to fuel the fire and have enabled it to spread rapidly, the office said. The National Airborne Service Corps has been requested to drop 10 tonnes of water on the blaze, it added. The office said it suspects the fire was caused by hikers who did not properly extinguish campfires.
FISHERIES
Court upholds life sentence
The Supreme Court on Wednesday last week upheld a life sentence for a Filipino fisherman convicted of killing eight people and injuring two onboard a Taiwanese fishing vessel in 2019. The ruling is final. The defendant, Aurelio Arafiles Fronda, is to be deported if he is granted parole. Fronda was convicted of homicide, attempted murder and abandonment of a body by the Pingtung District Court in September last year. He appealed the decision to the High Court, which rejected his appeal in January. The Supreme Court ruled that Fronda got into in a heated argument with several crew members on Feb. 20, 2019, when the Taiwanese longliner the Wen Peng (穩鵬號) was operating in the Indian Ocean. He killed two Filipino crew members and threw one of the bodies overboard, it said. He then chased the other crew members, forcing them to jump into the sea. Among them, six were never found and are presumed dead, while the others were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel, it said. Fronda was arrested on March 2, 2019, on the fishing boat by coast guard personnel, who sailed to the ship’s location after hearing its distress call.
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and