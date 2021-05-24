COVID-19: Taipei garbage collectors urge short halt to recycling

By Tsai Ya-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Garbage collectors in Taipei have called for a temporary halt to recycling collection, citing concerns that disposable cups and containers could be a source of COVID-19.

The Taipei Department of Environmental Protection has received a request from its workers’ union to halt the collection of recyclables during the heightened pandemic alert level, the Taipei City Government said.

However, the agency said workers should wear N95 masks and protective clothing if they are concerned, the city government said.

“We provide frontline collection workers with rubber gloves, medical-grade masks, protective eyewear and plastic face guards,” agency Deputy Commissioner Lu Shih-chang (盧世昌) said.

“Those who are still concerned can apply to their district office to receive N95 masks and protective full-body clothing,” he added.

Only the Environmental Protection Administration, which sets nationwide policy, can decide to halt garbage collection, he said.

Expressing the workers’ concerns, one garbage truck driver wrote on Facebook on Saturday that some discarded food-related items might have been used by people infected with COVID-19.

“This puts collection workers at risk. Could people please put these items directly into the garbage for now?” the driver wrote.

Union director Chiang Wan-chin (蔣萬金) said that collection points are crowded and dark at night, so workers have no way of telling whether recycled items have been properly cleaned.

Meanwhile, Chiang urged people to do their best to properly separate recycling, which would reduce the burden on workers.

General waste in the city has risen about 5 percent — from 1,050 tonnes daily to 1,100 tonnes — since the alert level was raised, agency official Lee Min-has (李旻壕) said.

Agency official Lin Yu-hui (林鈺惠) said takeout containers could be discarded in regular trash bags during the high alert.

Collection workers can rest assured that the department has sufficient protective equipment for frontline workers, she said.