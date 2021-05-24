The government has not decided whether the national baseball team should compete in the final qualifiers for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Sports Administration said, adding that the health and safety of players would be the top priority.
The qualifying round, to be held in Mexico, was originally scheduled to be held at Taichung International Baseball Stadium, with six national teams, including Australia and the Netherlands, participating.
China withdrew its team earlier this month.
However, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association, the CPBL and the Taichung City Government on Wednesday last week decided to not host the qualifier, citing a surge in local COVID-19 cases.
“The decision [to move the qualifier to Mexico] was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to a surge in COVID-19 cases,” the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) said in a statement on Thursday. “In particular, travelers without resident visas will not be allowed to enter the island until June 18, and the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifier was due to start at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on June 16.”
Dates and venues in Mexico have not yet been confirmed, it said.
Asked whether the national team would compete in Mexico, where more than 221,000 people have died from COVID-19 and about 2,200 daily cases are reported, Sports Administration competitive athletics division director Lan Kun-ten (藍坤田) told an online news conference on Thursday that the agency has asked the CPBL to inquire the number of players who are willing to play and whether their teams would allow them to travel to Mexico.
“Health and safety of our national team remain our top priority. We would do the best we can to help the team if it is allowed to compete in the Olympic qualifier,” he said.
Mexico has yet to release a disease prevention plan for international players, which the Sports Administration would carefully examine to assess the risk, sports officials said.
Meanwhile, the agency would work with the Central Epidemic Command Center to ensure that Olympic athletes are vaccinated as soon as possible, Lan said.
While the center has said that Olympic athletes are on a priority list for COVID-19 vaccination, less than half of Taiwan’s national baseball team had as of the beginning of this month received their first vaccine dose.
The CPBL on Thursday said in a statement that it would respect the decisions of teams and players, adding that it keeps all options open whether to compete in the qualifier.
Baseball and softball became Olympic sports again after Japan obtained the right to host the Summer Olympics originally scheduled for last year.
However, baseball and softball are not listed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but would return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
