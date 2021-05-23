COVID-19: Ministry, doctor issue tips to stay safe from virus

The Ministry of the Interior and doctors have issued public advisories to lower the COVID-19 infection risk amid an outbreak of the virus since last week.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) urged residents in high-rise buildings and residential communities to observe a set of rules:

People should wear masks at all times; avoid conversations in elevators; wash their hands regularly, especially after touching buttons in elevators and door handles in public spaces; register visitors with the building or community management, and take their temperature; and if they are responsible for public areas, increase cleaning, make available masks and hand sanitizers, and temporarily shut down indoor playing areas for children, gyms and other facilities.

While communities are mandated to hold annual resident meetings, Hsu said that they should be postponed during the outbreak.

Meetings should be held once the pandemic situation allows it, or should be held online, Hsu said, adding that communities would not be fined for breaching meeting deadlines.

Separately, Wu Chang-teng (吳昌騰), a doctor in Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s pediatrics department, warned against visiting crowded places with heightened infection risk amid the outbreak.

Infection risk at places like KTVs and restaurants is higher because there is significant pedestrian traffic, Wu wrote on Facebook.

At those places, aerosol particles stay in the air a long time, Wu said, adding that there is often not enough air circulation inside the establishments.

Visitors to the establishments touch door handles, and faucets and flush buttons in restrooms, which also increases the infection risk, Wu said, adding that close physical contact between people is not required for the virus to spread.

Wu said that people should stay home if possible, adding that those who use public restrooms should follow a set of rules:

People should only use public restrooms with adequate air circulation, wait for one to two minutes before entering a bathroom stall after a previous user has left, sanitize their hands before touching door knobs and flush buttons, and close the toilet lid before flushing the toilet or wear a mask if the toilet has no lid, Wu said.