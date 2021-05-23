COVID-19 infections transmitted via packaged fruit or packages sent by mail are unlikely, an infectious-disease expert said yesterday, reacting to reports of an employee at a fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Taipei testing positive for the virus.
Kuo Shu-chen (郭書辰), as assistant researcher and physician at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, urged people to remain calm, saying there have been no reports of the virus being transmitted by packages of food products.
Research using nucleic acid testing has found traces of the virus on packaging, but not the virus itself, Kuo said.
Photo: CNA
“Traces of the virus refer to the inactive virus, the dead virus,” Kuo said.
The environment in which the packages are transported is usually inconducive to the virus’ survival, he said.
Nonetheless, people who are concerned about the safety of packages they receive should sanitize them before opening, Kuo said, adding that fruits and vegetables could be cleaned with specific cleaning solution or boiled before ingestion.
Fruits where the rind or peel is usually not eaten, such as pineapples, bananas or watermelons, pose an especially low risk, he said.
Other fruits such as strawberries could be sprayed with 75 percent medical-grade alcohol and washed with water before ingestion, he said.
People could also order produce online to avoid crowds at shops and markets.
Citing an incident of people in Taichung being infected with COVID-19 after visiting KTVs, Kuo said that they must have come into contact with virus-laden surfaces, for example in a restroom.
They might not have been observing adequate disinfection practices, he added.
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and