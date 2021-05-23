New Taipei City would today establish additional disease prevention centers in Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, as the two districts have become hot spots of COVID-19 infections, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said yesterday.
The New Taipei City fire, police and health departments have increased investigations into places confirmed cases had visited to narrow down areas of heightened infection risk, Hou said.
In Banciao — a transportation hub connected by bridge to Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), another COVID-19 hot spot — 12 of its 126 boroughs are listed as high-risk, the city government said, adding that 53,000 residents in the district are listed as in need of medical attention or undergoing COVID-19 measures.
Eight of Jhonghe’s 93 boroughs are listed as hot spots, with about 45,000 residents listed as in need of medical attention or undergoing pandemic prevention measures, it said.
Tightened regulations would be implemented in the at-risk areas until Tuesday, Hou said, adding that this would be in accordance with a level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Banciao District Office head Fan Chiang Kun-huo (范姜坤火) and Jhonghe District office head Lai Chun-ta (賴俊達) would oversee the implementation of the measures, Hou said.
Medical workers and volunteers would conduct virus screenings in the hot spots, and police would more frequently check whether businesses operate in accordance with disease prevention rules, the city government said.
City government workers would sanitize the areas and help those under quarantine with taking out their trash, the city government said.
The city government would on Tuesday assess whether the measures were effective, it added.
The scope of the hot spots would be reviewed and adjusted every three days, it added.
The two district offices should immediately select the locations for the virus screening centers, New Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs Director Ko Ching-chung (柯慶忠) said, adding that they would also convene meetings of borough wardens and local police to coordinate disease prevention work.
