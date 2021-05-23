Infiltration act examined

A report examining the implementation of the Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) laid out potential reasons for no charges having been laid since it took effect on Jan. 15 last year.

The report, which the Executive Yuan submitted to the Legislative Yuan, said that the act has not been invoked in laying charges against any suspect.

Implementation of the act itself might have been a deterrent, with would-be offenders taking a wait-and-see approach, the report said.

A significant decrease in cross-Taiwan Strait activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the act’s focus on election activities might also be factors, the report said.

Moreover, the judiciary needs time to understand and apply the act, and to collect evidence in cases, it said.

One China researcher, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the act has been an effective deterrent.

Taiwanese businesspeople operating in China could use the act as a reason to refuse to help Chinese authorities with illicit activities, as doing so would put them at risk of prosecution, the researcher said.

“For example, Beijing might give a Taiwanese businessperson money and ask them to donate to a particular election candidate, which the businessperson is compelled to do, as they benefit from doing business in China,” the researcher said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said the act should be expanded to make it more applicable outside of election time.

Those who would attempt to infiltrate Taiwanese society could do so at any time, not just in election seasons, Kuo said.

Article 6 should be amended to add provisions for those who kill, harm or threaten others, damage property or obstruct the use of computer systems on behalf of a foreign power, he said.

“This would prevent people from doing things like throwing paint or feces on people, and getting only a light punishment,” he said, apparently referencing attacks in the past few years on Hong Kongers in Taipei by pro-China individuals.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that during deliberations for the then-draft act, its provisions were intended to have greater significance.

However, implementing the intentions of lawmakers is not as easy as it seems, Jang said.

Infiltration cases invariably involve foreign funding, but more work should have gone into determining specifically what activities would be breaches of the act, he said.

New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said it was strange to believe that China would be deterred by the act.

The scope of the act should be expanded, Chiu said.

Citing infiltration patterns in Australia and the US, he said that foreign powers would not limit infiltration attempts to election seasons.