Huang Tien-lin dies

Former Presidential Office adviser Huang Tien-lin (黃天麟) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Huang, who was born in Penghu County and graduated from National Taiwan University’s Department of Economics, worked in the banking and financial services sector for 46 years. He was a chairman of First Commercial Bank and an advisory member of the National Security Council. Huang served as a national policy adviser to the president during the administrations of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Tsai expressed her sadness and grief over Huang’s passing and extended her condolences to his family, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. Huang was a respected financial activist who had received decorations from the Japanese government for his contributions to talent exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, Chang quoted Tsai as saying.

Chen Mei-ann gets post

Taiwanese-American conductor Chen Mei-ann (陳美安) has been named chief conductor of Austria’s recreation-Grosses Orchester Graz at Styriarte. Chen had been director of music for the Chicago Sinfonietta since 2011, and artistic director and conductor for the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival since 2016. Mathis Huber, general manager of the ensemble, said that the appointment on Tuesday came after Chen had completed two years of a three-year term as it first principal guest conductor. Born in Kaohsiung in 1973, Chen moved to the US to study violin in 1989. In 2005, she won the top prize in the Malko Competition for young conductors.

Medical group head named

Taiwan Medical Association president Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) is to replace the late Krishan Kumar Aggarwal of India as president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania. Chiu, a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker, said that he was scheduled to take up the position in September last year when Aggarwal’s tenure ended. However, the changeover was deferred for a year due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with confederation representatives unable to travel to Taiwan, he said. On Monday, Aggarwal, 62, a physician, cardiologist and a former president of the India Medial Association, died of COVID-19. Chiu expressed deep regret and condolences over Aggarwal’s passing, which was confirmed on the latter’s Twitter account. Chiu promised to work with the other 18 confederation member states in the fight against the pandemic.

LA suspect arrested

A man who allegedly attacked and robbed Paul Liao, a Taiwanese rideshare driver, in a suspected hate crime in Los Angeles this month was arrested in Paramount, California, by local authorities on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dandre Lorenz Powell, took about US$1,500 in cash at gunpoint, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. Liao, a Lyft driver, is 67. The incident happened on Monday evening last week in El Monte, California. Liao sustained severe facial trauma after he was struck in the face multiple times with the gun, the department said. “He [Liao] does believe it’s related to hate crime to some extent, because he said the man kept telling him to ‘go back to China,’” Christine Ting, Liao’s daughter-in-law, said last week.