SOCIETY
Huang Tien-lin dies
Former Presidential Office adviser Huang Tien-lin (黃天麟) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Huang, who was born in Penghu County and graduated from National Taiwan University’s Department of Economics, worked in the banking and financial services sector for 46 years. He was a chairman of First Commercial Bank and an advisory member of the National Security Council. Huang served as a national policy adviser to the president during the administrations of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Tsai expressed her sadness and grief over Huang’s passing and extended her condolences to his family, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. Huang was a respected financial activist who had received decorations from the Japanese government for his contributions to talent exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, Chang quoted Tsai as saying.
Chen Mei-ann gets post
Taiwanese-American conductor Chen Mei-ann (陳美安) has been named chief conductor of Austria’s recreation-Grosses Orchester Graz at Styriarte. Chen had been director of music for the Chicago Sinfonietta since 2011, and artistic director and conductor for the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival since 2016. Mathis Huber, general manager of the ensemble, said that the appointment on Tuesday came after Chen had completed two years of a three-year term as it first principal guest conductor. Born in Kaohsiung in 1973, Chen moved to the US to study violin in 1989. In 2005, she won the top prize in the Malko Competition for young conductors.
Medical group head named
Taiwan Medical Association president Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) is to replace the late Krishan Kumar Aggarwal of India as president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania. Chiu, a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker, said that he was scheduled to take up the position in September last year when Aggarwal’s tenure ended. However, the changeover was deferred for a year due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with confederation representatives unable to travel to Taiwan, he said. On Monday, Aggarwal, 62, a physician, cardiologist and a former president of the India Medial Association, died of COVID-19. Chiu expressed deep regret and condolences over Aggarwal’s passing, which was confirmed on the latter’s Twitter account. Chiu promised to work with the other 18 confederation member states in the fight against the pandemic.
CRIME
LA suspect arrested
A man who allegedly attacked and robbed Paul Liao, a Taiwanese rideshare driver, in a suspected hate crime in Los Angeles this month was arrested in Paramount, California, by local authorities on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dandre Lorenz Powell, took about US$1,500 in cash at gunpoint, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. Liao, a Lyft driver, is 67. The incident happened on Monday evening last week in El Monte, California. Liao sustained severe facial trauma after he was struck in the face multiple times with the gun, the department said. “He [Liao] does believe it’s related to hate crime to some extent, because he said the man kept telling him to ‘go back to China,’” Christine Ting, Liao’s daughter-in-law, said last week.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local