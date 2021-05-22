COVID-19: Firm warns over rise in fraudulent chat messages

By Liu Hui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A mobile phone app that monitors incoming messages has uncovered an increase in phishing attempts in the past few weeks, its developers said on Monday.

Whoscall, developed by Taipei-based software developer Gogolook, has found an increase in fraudulent messages from people claiming to be health officials, Gogolook said.

The messages request personal information under the pretense of enforcing COVID-19 pandemic response measures, it said, adding that the messages are often received simultaneously through social media and texts.

Many of the messages had content identical to pandemic-related messages sent in April last year, Gogolook said.

Those receiving suspicious messages should avoid clicking any links in them, and call the 165 Anti-Fraud and Internet Scam Hotline if unsure about the message’s source, it said.

People can install apps such as Whoscall to automate the process of checking and flagging fraudulent calls and messages, it said.

It also offers an automated server-based system that checks messages called Mei Yu Yi (美玉姨), which does not require an app, the company said.

To use the service, Mei Yu Yi can be added as a contact in group chats, it said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that people who send false messages related to the pandemic face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$107,373) or up to three years in prison.

People should avoid sharing information from unknown sources, Chen said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that people should seek pandemic-related news from official sources only.

The Centers for Disease Control said that people seeking updates on the pandemic can join its Line group.

The Taiwan FactCheck Center said that there are three steps to follow upon receiving pandemic-related information.

First, avoid sharing the information; second, send suspicious content to the fact check center’s Line account to allow its software to review it; and third, share feedback on the content that the center provides, which will have accurate information on the topic, it said.