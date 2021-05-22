COVID-19: Zenan seeks food for the homeless

CUTS TO MENU: A worker for the charity said that his station in New Taipei City and others elsewhere do not have enough preservable food items for the next month

By Chen Hsin-hui, Jonathan Chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writers





The Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation on Tuesday said that it is seeking donations of instant noodles, packaged condiments, canned food and instant beverages for homeless people.

The foundation has stopped providing ingredients to homeless people at its 23 locations across Taiwan due to the risk of community spread of COVID-19, said Chang Tzu-wen (張子文), who helps run a station the foundation has in New Taipei City.

The charity usually provides boxed meals, but those have also been stopped amid the outbreak, Chang said.

New Taipei City Social Welfare Department personnel measure a homeless person’s body temperature in the city yesterday. Photo provided by the New Taipei City Social Welfare Department

His station, like many others, does not have enough preservable food items for the next month, he said, adding that 8,000 homeless people in New Taipei City alone depend on the foundation for food.

People can call (02) 2970-5589 to donate materials, reach him for information at 0939-740-512 or donate to the foundation’s account, he said.

The phone number of the foundation’s head office is (02) 2836-1600.

Meanwhile, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) yesterday said that the center has notified local governments to pay attention to the needs of homeless people.

The Taichung Department of Social Welfare said it is distributing pandemic prevention packages to homeless people, including masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and other products.

Department officials have demonstrated how to use the alcohol and asked that they wear masks when moving about to protect others and themselves, it said.

The Tainan Department of Social Welfare said it is keeping track of homeless people in the city, as they tend to congregate near Tainan Train Station.

Tainan department director Chen Jung-chih (陳榮枝) said that there are about 125 homeless people who it has flagged for closer monitoring.

They are mostly based near the Dongfeng Tunnel and a shelter in the area, Chen said.

The Tainan department has arranged for daily delivery of boxed meals and masks, and provides temperature-taking and disinfection services in the area, Chen said.

It has tasked three people with informing the government of health-related issues and has asked homeless people who use the tunnel to provide their names, he said, adding that it has informed them about what symptoms to watch for and to observe, as much as possible, social distancing.

Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju, Tsai Shu-yuan and Wang Chieh