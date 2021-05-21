CECC introduces safety guidelines for journalists

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued safety precautions that journalists should take when covering the local COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite calls from the center last week for reporters to try to avoid high-risk areas as much as possible, some journalists have continued to report from COVID-19 testing sites, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei.

Some reporters have been interviewing from a close distance possible contacts of confirmed cases who might later be required to isolate or test positive themselves, he said, adding that he considers this high-risk behavior.

He urged reporters not to conduct interviews from a close distance with people at a high risk of being infected, or to cover high-risk areas up close, unless it was necessary.

If reporters later discover that an interviewee tested positive for COVID-19 and that they had been in close contact with them for more than 15 minutes, they should self-isolate at home and wait for health authorities to contact them or report the situation to authorities themselves, he said.

To reduce the risk of infection, reporters are prohibited from entering or going near medical facilities, centralized quarantine facilities, testing sites or public places visited by confirmed cases during their infectious period for news coverage, he added.

Reporters who experience symptoms of COVID-19 should not report for work, he said.

Interview equipment, including microphones, should be disinfected regularly, he said.

Chen did not respond directly to a question about whether the guidelines were being released in response to reports that a driver employed by a television network had been confirmed with COVID-19, but added that he knew of “several such incidents.”

Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the CECC would send a text-message alert at 3pm yesterday to people who had been in a high-risk area within Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) between April 20 and Wednesday, but had since traveled to other cities or counties.

The purpose of the message was to remind those who developed symptoms related to COVID-19 after traveling to the high-risk area to contact local health authorities to arrange testing, he said.

Separately, 17,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, CECC data showed.

A total of 264,589 doses have been given since Taiwan began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 22, the CECC said.

As of Wednesday, 1,433 of the 6,749 intensive care units and more than 1,000 ventilators were still available, Chen said.