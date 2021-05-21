High-level visits between allied nations is part of regular diplomatic work, but would be temporarily suspended in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday amid reports that it planned to invite Honduran officials in a bid to counter Chinese vaccine coercion.
The comment came after the Financial Times on Wednesday reported that Honduras is considering switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in exchange for badly needed vaccine supplies.
The Central American nation, one of Taiwan’s nine allies in the region, has had trouble obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in an inoculation rate of less than 1 percent among its population of 9 million.
The situation could “definitely lead to changes in foreign policy,” the paper quoted Honduran General Coordinating Minister Carlos Alberto Madero as saying.
It was followed by a report in the Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday saying that Taiwan, looking to stabilize relations, had arranged a “diplomatic bubble” for Honduran senior officials to visit in July.
Taiwan and Honduras enjoy a solid friendship and close working relationship, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) reiterated yesterday.
While promoting high-level visits is a regular part of diplomatic work, the ministry is not planning to invite any officials at the moment to protect the health of diplomats and Taiwanese, she said.
The ministry would discuss resuming visits when the pandemic eases and in accordance with official guidelines, she added.
The ministry is also pleased to hear that the Honduran government has signed a contract with Pfizer to buy 4.4 million doses of its vaccine, which is sure to relieve pressure on the nation’s disease prevention efforts, Ou said.
However, she added that the procurement was agreed between Honduras and Pfizer, and would not be paid with Taiwanese funding.
Ou also rebutted a Reuters report that Honduras had asked El Salvador, which switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 2018, to share doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine donated by China.
According to the ministry’s understanding, Honduras has been trying its best to procure vaccines through multiple channels to protect the health of its people, Ou said.
However, the 30,000 doses donated by El Salvador to seven Honduran local governments were all AstraZeneca vaccines, she said.
In addition, the Sinovac vaccine was not donated by China, but was purchased by San Salvador, she added.
When asked about the potential that Honduras might be swayed by the promise of vaccines, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), one of the conveners of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that the nation should be careful of this kind of risk.
Beijing is using life-saving vaccines as a tactic in its “wolf warrior” diplomacy, he said.
However, like-minded nations such as the US have expressed willingness to give vaccines to countries in need, Chao added.
Aside from vying for the US to provide vaccines, Taiwan would also help its allies procure needed supplies as soon as possible, he said, adding that everyone must remember that it was China that created this humanitarian disaster that has hurt both itself and the world.
Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators decried a lack of effort on the government’s part.
“We all know that diplomacy is difficult,” but it appears that officials are not putting in enough effort, KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said.
Over the past year, the government has been crying “Taiwan can help” to the world, but now Taiwanese who have tested positive for COVID-19 are “waiting at home for a hospital bed until they die,” KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said.
“How did Taiwan become a third or fourth-rate country?” he asked.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun
