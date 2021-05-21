A forest fire in Yushan National Park (玉山國家公園) that has been burning since last weekend has spread, with the Forestry Bureau and local authorities deploying firefighters and aircraft in the area of Taiwan’s highest mountain at up to 3,952m.
The fire was first reported on Sunday, when about 1.5 hectares of forest were on fire, and has since spread to bushland in higher altitudes. As of yesterday, 52 hectares were on fire.
Chiayi Forest District Office deputy director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said that it was hard to predict when firefighters would be able to put out the flames.
Photo courtesy of the Chiayi Forest District Office via CNA
“The firefighting teams comprise forest rangers and forest patrol officers, as they have experience in mountainous terrain and are less likely than firefighters from other areas to experience altitude sickness,” Lee said, adding that their efforts would be suspended during the night as it was to dangerous for supply helicopters to fly.
Helicopters from the National Airborne Service Corps, the Ministry of the Interior and the military’s Airborne Special Service Company have been employed, Lee said.
Firefighters have created firebreaks, Lee said, adding that the wind in the area tends to shift, making the fire’s spread unpredictable.
The fire likely started on Sunday morning at Dujyuan Campground on the Batongguan Historic Trail (八通關古道), east of Yushan’s main summit, park officials said, citing reports by forest rangers and hikers.
The Forestry Bureau has formed a special taskforce to coordinate the firefighting efforts, which are led by the Chiayi office, as most of the area ablaze is in the county.
Authorities said that hikers might have involuntarily started the fire while cooking with a portable stove, which is prohibited at the campground.
Five hikers who were found using stoves in the area on Sunday might face charges for breaching the National Park Law (國家公園法) and the Forestry Act (森林法), which stipulates fines of up to NT$300,000 and prison terms of up to two years for involuntarily causing a forest fire.
