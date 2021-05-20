Union issues plea, after reports that some university staff must work on campus

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Universities should reduce unnecessary travel to campus by faculty and staff while the nation tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Taiwan Higher Education Union said yesterday.

Ever since universities implemented distance learning due to disease prevention considerations, faculty and staff at universities have worked conscientiously in response to the change, the union said in a statement.

Although the vast majority of universities have significantly reduced unnecessary visits to campus by faculty and staff, the union has received reports from members that a small number of schools are requiring full-time and part-time instructors to teach remotely from campus, without offering them the option of working from home, it said.

As a result, a large number of faculty and staff still need to commute to campus every day, the union said, adding that there are even part-time instructors who have to travel between multiple universities.

This increases the risk of the virus spreading, the union said, describing the measure as unreasonable and unnecessary.

Over the past year, many universities worldwide have helped students and lecturers familiarize themselves with distance-learning programs and allowed them to teach and learn online at home to reduce unnecessary contact with people, it said.

Schools have even offered additional subsidies or allowances to pay for the expenses incurred by faculty and staff while working from home, such as new equipment, Internet access, electricity and telephone calls, the union said.

There is “no empirical basis” for the idea held by some schools that remote teaching from school is the only way to maintain quality education, the union said.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility, it said.

As teaching and research are activities that can be carried out remotely, priority should be given to the full implementation of the remote work model, including for university staff, the union said.

What universities should do is provide faculty and staff with sufficient equipment to work remotely, instead of continuing to require faculty and staff to go to campus, thereby increasing their risk of infection, it said.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that all schools nationwide would suspend in-person instruction from yesterday through Friday next week to reduce the risk of COVID-19 cluster infections.

School faculty and staff could still work on campus, but schools could arrange for teachers to work from school or at home depending on their resources, the ministry said.