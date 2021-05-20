Shortages of water, electricity and COVID-19 vaccines have become “the defining image” of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
Chiang made the remarks at a weekly meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee, which was conducted entirely online for the first time.
The situation faced by the nation has highlighted the government’s lack of risk awareness, he said.
Photo: CNA
Noting that today would be the five-year anniversary of the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, he urged it “to replace a spendthrift approach and internal propaganda with a steady national development policy.”
He added that the DPP administration should “replace emotional anesthetics with rational management.”
In the face of the DPP’s “chaos,” the KMT should remind itself to work harder to present another option to the public, he said.
Over the past week, the nation has faced the triple challenge of a surge in COVID-19 infections, two large-scale power outages and an increase in the severity of water shortages, Chiang said, adding that the challenges have had a significant effect on people’s lives.
He was referring to rolling blackouts implemented by Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) on Thursday last week and Monday.
The KMT has through its medical committee urged the government to ensure that there are sufficient medical supplies, protect the health of medical staff, open more COVID-19 testing sites within communities, and treat people with mild and severe cases of COVID-19 separately, Chiang said.
After workers at a teaching hospital were confirmed to have COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center should consider setting up a hospital dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said.
The resurgence has shown that no matter how tight containment might be, it is still temporary, and that vaccines are the ultimate solution against the virus, he said.
As the US and European countries, which are leading the world in vaccination rates, move toward reopening their societies and economies, Taiwan is facing the need to increase the intensity of disease prevention measures due to a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
There are major flaws in the government’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, Chiang said, adding that they have caused the nation to miss an opportunity to welcome a post-pandemic recovery.
After a blackout on Aug. 15, 2017, Tsai vowed to strengthen the nation’s electrical grid and in August 2019, the Ministry of Economics Affairs said that there would be no shortage of power before 2030, Chiang said, calling their remarks “empty words.”
“We urge the DPP administration to face up to the fact that the current power supply is insufficient and that green energy is not stable enough, and to be more risk-conscious in planning the energy policy to truly avoid repeatedly falling into an energy-rationing crisis,” he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
