SET News has been fined NT$400,000 for erroneously reporting in November last year that former CIA director Gina Haspel was to visit Taiwan, the National Communications Commission said yesterday.
The news channel aired the story on Nov. 22 last year, the commission said.
“SET News did not verify the information with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or other government agencies. It also misled the public by spending significant airtime showing video footage of the former CIA director, which compromised national interests,” the commission said in a statement.
Separately, CTi News has been fined NT$100,000 for disclosing personal data of a person involved in a news story on June 10 last year, in contravention of the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法), the commission said.
CTi News is still operating, despite not being able to broadcast on Channel 52, commission Vice Chairman and spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that the contravention occurred when it still held a satellite broadcasting license, which expired in December last year.
TVBS News has been fined NT$30,000 for contravening the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) by showing the name and photographs of a child in a news story broadcast on May 22 last year, the commission said.
The commission also asked EBC News and CTi News to address the issues in their coverage of the commission’s decision on Nov. 18 last year to reject CTi News’ license renewal application, although it did not issue any fines.
On Nov. 25 last year, some of the commentators on the EBC News talk show Crucial Time (關鍵時刻) accused commission Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) of intervening in the internal operations of CTi News, the commission said.
“Guests in the talk show commented on a news event by citing coverage of other media outlets. The channel should have reviewed and verified those claims, and offered balanced coverage to avoid misleading the public,” it added.
“When covering stories about the channel itself in news programs, CTi News should have observed the principle of fair coverage, presented diverse opinions, avoided emotional statements and verified the facts,” the commission said.
SET News has also been asked to improve its handling of comments about the nation’s vaccine policy by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Standing Committee member Sean Lien (連勝文) on its political talk show New Taiwan Refueling (新台灣加油) on Dec. 7 last year.
The channel failed to verify Lien’s claims and the host failed to ask him to cite the basis of his allegations, the commission said.
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections. Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies. However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said. There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through