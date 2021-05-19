COVID-19: Online virus chatbot set up for migrant workers

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Labor yesterday said it has set up an automated chatbot service on the messaging app Line to provide migrant workers with easier access to COVID-19 information in their native language.

Called “1955 E-Line,” the Workforce Development Agency said the service was set up to ensure migrant workers can access disease prevention information.

Available in four languages — English, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai — the service focuses on promoting information related to disease prevention efforts, the agency said.

The agency said that it plans to provide more information through the Line service, including regulations on the employment of migrant workers, frequently asked questions and other information pertaining to living in the nation.

About 710,000 migrant workers were employed in the household services and manufacturing sectors as of the end of March, according to ministry data.

In related news, the ministry said in a statement on Monday that employers’ permits to hire migrant workers are to be automatically extended for three months, as such workers were barred from entering Taiwan beginning today as part of a wider ban on the entry of foreigners.

The extension applies to employers whose permits are due to expire from today to June 30. The permits are to be extended for three months, with no need for employers to file an application, the ministry said.

Taiwan in January received 7,249 new migrant workers, with 6,726 working in the industrial sector and 523 as caregivers, the ministry said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday announced that, starting today, a ban on the entry of all foreigners except for those who hold an Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa as the nation deals with a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

The ban is set to be in place until June 18, although it could be extended depending on the COVID-19 situation, the center said.