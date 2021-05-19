The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday offered safety tips for people living with a family member who has been infected with COVID-19, but has not been admitted to hospital or a centralized quarantine facility.
The center yesterday reported 240 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day when more than 100 local infections had been reported.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said as the number of confirmed cases has increased rapidly, some people who have tested positive might need to wait before they can be hospitalized.
Photo: CNA
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesperson, said that family members taking care of a person infected with COVID-19 should provide basic necessities, remind the patient to drink plenty of water and to rest, and provide antipyretics if they develop a fever.
They should call 119, their local health department or the CECC’s toll-free 1922 hotline if the infected person develops more serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain or a loss of consciousness.
For self-protection, family members who are over the age of 65, have an underlying medical condition or a weak immune system, or who are at high risk of serious COVID-19 complications, should not take care of an infected person, Chuang said.
Family members should also avoid direct contact with the infected person, he said.
If other family members have to share a bathroom with the infected person, they should maintain good air ventilation and disinfect the bathroom with diluted bleach or an alcohol-based sanitizer after every time the infected person uses it, he added.
Family members should not accept visitors, as the patient and their family members must avoid direct contact with other people, Chuang said.
They should avoid sharing meals or household items with the infected person, wear gloves, and thoroughly wash any dishes and utensils used by the patient, washing their hands with soap afterward, Chuang said.
The infected person and their family members must wear a mask if they have to be in the same room, and family members should wear gloves if they need to touch objects contaminated by the infected person’s blood or bodily fluids, he said.
Family members should also disinfect surfaces often touched by the patient, wash their hands with soap frequently, even if they have been wearing gloves, and avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes, he added.
Family members should also monitor their own health condition, and especially watch out for symptoms such as a fever, coughing, shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms, Chuang said.
If they had come into close contact with the infected person within three days of the onset of symptoms, they must not leave their home, Chuang said, as they would be subject to 14 days of home isolation from the final day of contact with the infected person.
