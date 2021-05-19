Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday called for a review of Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) risk management capabilities after the state-run utility was forced to cut power twice in the past week.
About 4.15 million households nationwide were affected by rolling blackouts on Thursday last week after Taipower said an employee mistakenly turned a switch at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung, forcing it to shut down as a protective measure.
It was followed four days later by another round of blackouts caused by a miscalculation of demand and a malfunction at the same power plant.
Electricity consumption on Monday reached a record 37.44 gigawatts amid a premature heat wave, while a water shortage has made it impossible for hydroelectric power generation to help meet demand, DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said.
The annual maintenance schedule for power plants does not take into consideration extreme weather such as untimely heat waves and water shortages, resulting in more than 10 percent of generation units undergoing maintenance during a period of record consumption, he said.
There could be more acute climate risks, he said, adding that the nation must significantly increase its capacity to cope with such extreme events.
Apart from avoiding human error, there must be more ways to quickly respond to fluctuations in demand, such as using natural gas, energy storage and hydropower, he said.
The potential for extreme weather must also be considered when scheduling plant maintenance to avoid subjecting the power grid to even greater risks, he added.
As the outages were caused by human error and miscalculation on the part of Taipower, they serve as a grave reminder to the utility that it must rigorously review its management and significantly improve its ability to respond to extreme events, Hung added.
Two power outages within a week of each other is unacceptable, DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said.
Taipower must identify the problem instead of just offering explanations, she said.
It must devise a way to respond to problems rather than rely on a “pile of explanations” after the fact, she said.
The utility must face up to its mistakes and explain clearly to the public why it lost power twice within a week of each other, Chen added.
For this to happen during a critical surge in COVID-19 cases is unacceptable and adds to a sense of panic, DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said.
Taipower must provide clear and complete data on the nation’s energy supply network to let the numbers speak for themselves, and relieve the government and the public of their doubts, he added.
