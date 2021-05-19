The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday night called on Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to resign after Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) implemented a second rolling blackout in a week.
The state-run utility on Monday issued an emergency alert saying it would begin implementing an emergency rolling blackout at 8:50pm, citing insufficient power supply due to a sudden increase in demand.
The measure ended at 9:40pm, when regular power supply resumed, the company said, adding that about 660,000 users were affected.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
An emergency rolling blackout initiated by the company from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday last week affected about 4 million users, it said.
The KMT in a statement issued at 9:35pm on Monday said two power outages just four days apart show that Taipower’s operating reserve “is by no means sufficient as claimed by the government.”
The outages also highlighted the incompetence of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) energy policy, the KMT said.
The party demanded that Wang step down as minister.
Following the blackout on Thursday last week, the government had said there was no power shortage in the nation, but another major blackout took place four days later, the KMT said.
‘BANKRUPT’
The government’s credibility has gone bankrupt, it said, accusing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration of covering up a power shortage.
It urged the DPP to give the public a clear picture of Taipower’s operating reserves.
The KMT yesterday on Twitter wrote: “@iingwen promised that #Taiwan would have more than enough electricity through 2030, yet there were two power outages in a single week!” addressing Tsai’s Twitter account.
Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), Taipower chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) and Wang should immediately resign to take responsibility for the power outages, the KMT’s legislative caucus told a news conference.
Taiwan is in urgent need of electricity, but the DPP has not faced up to this reality in its energy transition policy, KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) said at an online press conference, calling the DPP’s policy “rigid and incorrect.”
She asked whether power outages and shortages are to become a daily occurrence throughout the summer and urged Tsai to address the issue seriously.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun
