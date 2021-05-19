MAC regrets closure of Hong Kong trade office

UNILATERAL: The Hong Kong government is paving the way to close the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the territory, a political science professor said

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday expressed regret over the Hong Kong government’s decision to close its trade office in Taiwan, adding that Taiwanese officials in the territory would continue performing their duties.

“The Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office (Taiwan) has temporarily suspended operations with effect from today,” the Hong Kong government said in a brief statement, which did not provide a reason for the closure.

A notice on the office’s Web site said that Hong Kongers in Taiwan who need help can contact the Hong Kong Immigration Department via telephone or e-mail, while other people who need information about the territory can visit the Hong Kong government’s Web site at www.gov.hk.

A Hong Kong government spokesperson said the decision “has nothing to do with the coronavirus situation” in Taiwan, where COVID-19 cases have spiked and prompted the imposition of disease prevention measures.

The MAC said in a news release that Taiwan respects the Hong Kong government’s decision to halt the office’s operations.

The office was established in 2011 based on a bilateral agreement and the council regrets that the Hong Kong government “unilaterally” decided to suspend its operations, it added.

Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong would remain at their posts and continue to serve Taiwanese and Hong Kongers, it said.

National Cheng Kung University professor of political science Leung Man-to (梁文韜) said the Hong Kong government is paving the way to close the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Hong Kong, as it has refused to renew the visas of Taiwanese officials stationed there.

Taipei has been supporting democracy advocates in the territory, which has caused relations between the governments to sour, Leung said.

If the TECO is also closed, it would be more difficult for Hong Kongers to relocate to Taiwan and contact their acquaintances in the nation, which would be worrisome, he said.

In that case, Taiwan-Hong Kong links would be reduced and the channels for Hong Kongers to move to Taiwan might be terminated, he added.

If the Hong Kong government does not renew the visas of Taiwanese officials, they would eventually have to leave the territory and stop providing services there, Leung said.

Additional reporting by AFP