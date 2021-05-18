Those experiencing anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic can follow three rules to help reduce their stress, the Nantou County Public Health Bureau said yesterday.
Practicing empathy toward others, limiting sources of pandemic-related news and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help people manage their anxiety, the bureau said.
If a person becomes overwhelmed by anxiety, they can call 1925 to speak with someone, it said, adding that the number is accessible 24 hours a day from anywhere in the nation.
Photo: CNA
As the pandemic alert level has been raised, maintaining a safe social distance from others is important to protect oneself and others, but empathizing with others can also help prevent people from becoming overly anxious or succumbing to panic, the bureau said.
“People are also being bombarded with news all the time, much of which is untrue. It is best to follow official news sources, and avoid reading or watching too much news about the pandemic, which just adds to anxiety,” it said.
The best sources of updates on the local pandemic situation are the Central Epidemic Command Center, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Centers for Disease Control’s official Line account, the bureau said.
People should also attempt to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic, including proper nutrition, regular sleep and an appropriate amount of exercise, it said, adding that people could take advantage of increased indoor time to read more and listen to music.
Communication with friends and loved ones can also be maintained through phone and video calls, the bureau said.
Another option for those feeling overwhelmed is to call their county or municipality’s local health department, or visit the department’s Web site, and book a free consultation with a certified psychologist, it said.
“If someone feels their mental state is worsening, the best thing to do is to seek the help of a professional psychologist, who can help them reduce that burden,” it said.
