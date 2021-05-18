A 67-year-old Lyft driver from Taiwan was on Monday last week attacked and robbed at a gas station near Los Angeles in a suspected hate crime, as the attacker kept yelling: “Go back to China.”
The victim, identified as Paul Liao, is a resident of El Monte, a city that is home to many Asians.
The incident was captured on a dashcam.
The two-minute video, given to the media by Liao’s relatives, shows that the robber entered Liao’s car, took his cellphone and about US$1,500 in cash, and then attempted to drive away in the car.
The robber pistol-whipped Liao, leaving him with a bleeding nose, but ran away after Liao told him that the car was equipped with a keyless system, which only recognized the owner.
Investigators believe that the attack was probably a crime of opportunity, according to media reports, but Christine Ting, Liao’s daughter-in-law, thought otherwise.
“He [Liao] does believe it’s related to hate crime to some extent, because he said the man kept telling him to go back to China,” Ting said.
Ting on Friday last week launched a GoFundMe campaign and, as of press time last night, had received US$28,004, surpassing her original goal of US$3,000.
She said in a fundraiser update that her father-in-law probably would have been killed if he had not kept telling the robber that he came from Taiwan and not China.
Ting said that she decided to initiate the fundraiser because her father-in-law, who has no health insurance, was afraid to go to the doctor, not knowing how much it would cost.
“We are all very touched and surprised by everyone’s generosity,” Ting said.
Liao would use donations to pay for his medical and living expenses, as well as to replace money he lost, which he earned providing driving services, she said.
Any extra money would be donated to the charity of his choice, she added.
Police are searching for the suspect, Los Angeles media reports said.
