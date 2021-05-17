COVID-19: Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





FOOD SECURITY

Food sites see traffic soar

The Council of Agriculture yesterday said online sellers of agricultural products have reported a 50 percent surge in sales from Tuesday last week, when the nation began to see an escalation of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. Products flying off the shelves include frozen dumplings, pizza, rice, noodles and canned food, it said. The agency said that to boost supplies, it has stepped up efforts to connect more farmers with online operators. The agency assured the public, saying that there are ample supplies of aquatic and agricultural products online. The agency said there are 223,300 tonnes of fishery stocks — products ranging from tuna, salmon, shark and Pacific saury to squid — from fish farmers and frozen food providers. The inventory can support Taiwan for at least six months, it added.

REGISTRATION

TaipeiPASS downloads spike

Downloads of the Taipei City Government’s TaipeiPASS (台北通) application have skyrocketed since Saturday, when the city began requiring real-name registration at public spaces. Available for iOS and Android, users can connect their national identification card to the app by photographing both sides and then entering their telephone number. It then provides a QR code that users can present when entering an establishment, cutting down the time needed to register and allowing businesses to know whether a customer has been listed as a contact of a COVID-19 case. Users do not need to be Taipei residents to use the app.

EDUCATION

Third-years study from home

Students in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan who are in their third year of middle school or high school are to attend classes from home from today, the cities announced yesterday. As the grades have a relatively light workload at the moment, the effects would be relatively limited, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said. Those in their third year of middle school finished their high-school entrance exams yesterday, while most of those in their third year of high school have been accepted to university or are preparing to sit for subject exams in July. Taipei also announced the closure of the Lao Song, Long Shan, Shuang Yuan and Ying Qiao elementary schools in Wanhua District (萬華) for one week from today. Meanwhile, to avoid overcrowding on public transportation at peak hours, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration yesterday announced that public employees would have flexible work hours until Friday next week. Employees who live or work in Taipei or New Taipei City can start any time from 7:30am to 10am and leave between 4:30pm and 7pm.

TAOYUAN

Claw machine shops shut

The Department of Economic Development yesterday announced that all claw machine stores in the city are to be shut until June 8 as part of disease prevention measures. The city said that the decision was made in consultation with the Police Department due to the stores being unsupervised, making it impossible to enforce real-name registration — a requirement of the level 3 COVID-19 alert. The city said that the police would patrol the city’s 1,068 claw machine stores, and would report any stores found operating illegally to the Department of Public Health, which could then issue fines. The policy would be amended as the outbreak situation changes, Department of Economic Development official Liao Chen-hung (廖振宏) said yesterday.