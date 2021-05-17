COVID-19: CECC should be headed by premier: KMT’s Chiang

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday called for Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to take over as head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Many experts have suggested that the CECC should adjust its organizational structure and be divided into three groups — outbreak, treatment and vaccination — to free up Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, to focus on disease prevention efforts, Chiang wrote on Facebook.

Urging an upgrade of the CECC, he said that Su should take over as commander of the center and coordinate efforts across government agencies.

Chiang’s comments came after the CECC on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3, while toughening restrictions on public gatherings, until Friday next week.

Chiang also wrote that teamwork would be needed to fight the challenge presented by the outbreak.

“Our common adversary is COVID-19,” he wrote, adding that people should lend their support to the nation’s healthcare workers, and avoid panic or speculation.

The international community should try to help Taiwan obtain enough vaccine doses to get through the end of July, when locally manufactured vaccines should be available, he said.

“To help Taiwan is to help the world,” Chiang added.

“Taiwan is an important political and economic partner in the world, and an important base for global semiconductor fabrication and the production of key electronics components,” he wrote.

The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan “concerns the stability of the global electronics product supply chain,” he added.

Given the increased severity of Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Chiang urged China to cease political and military actions against Taiwan, and to lay a solid foundation for the restoration of exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Faced with the uncertain development of the outbreak, the central government should establish a long-term plan with phases for how it would offer various subsidies and relief measures, Chiang said.