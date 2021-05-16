Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday said she is working to guarantee that shipments of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Taiwan next month, in light of a mounting number of domestic infections.
Hsiao said that as demand for vaccines in Taiwan was initially low, she had been focused on helping to procure vaccines for the country’s diplomatic allies.
However, due to the spike in domestic infections, she has been in contact with US vaccine makers to ensure Taiwan’s orders are delivered on time, Hsiao said.
There are two COVID-19 vaccines that Taiwan has purchased through US channels: the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has begun arriving in Taiwan, and the Moderna vaccine, which is to arrive next month, she said.
Taiwan has signed contracts to purchase 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 10 million AstraZeneca doses and 4.76 million doses of unspecified brands through the COVAX program, which has so far allocated 1.02 million AstraZeneca shots to Taiwan.
A locally developed vaccine is expected to be available in July.
The Central Epidemic Command Center last month said that it expected the Moderna vaccine to arrive this month.
To date, Taiwan has taken delivery of 117,000 vaccine doses purchased directly from AstraZeneca, which are to expire on June 15, as well as 199,200 doses of the same brand supplied through COVAX, which are to expire on May 31.
As of Thursday, only 151,997 people had received their first AstraZeneca shot, due to concerns over a rare blood clotting side-effect.
By Friday 186,149 vaccine doses had been administered, the center said.
Hsiao also responded to news this week that Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Honduras was considering opening a trade office in China in a bid to acquire Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.
She said the US is aware that several of Taiwan’s allies face vaccine shortages, and of China’s efforts to use “vaccine diplomacy” to pressure them into switching allegiance.
The hope is that when the US has reached a certain stage in its own vaccination campaign, it will begin releasing excess doses to help international partners, she said.
Taiwan’s locally developed COVID-19 vaccines could become part of a US initiative to expand global supplies, Hsiao said, although she acknowledged that this would only likely occur in the long term.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the