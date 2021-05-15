The National Women’s League (NWL) on Tuesday said it would file an administrative lawsuit against the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee’s decision to expropriate the Mayling Building, calling it an unjust action by the government.
The league’s remarks came after the committee earlier in the day announced that the Mayling Building would be expropriated on the grounds that the NWL is an affiliate organization of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
The NWL Foundation for Social Welfare, which owns the property, said it has nothing to do with the NWL.
Meanwhile, the NWL said the announcement goes against proper legal procedure, as the committee’s previous announcement that it was expropriating the entirety of the league’s assets, estimated at NT$38.7 billion (US$1.38 billion), is still being contested.
It was referring to a decision by the committee in February 2018 that the league was affiliated with the KMT and in March 2019 the committee froze NT$38.7 billion of the NWL’s assets, ruling that it belongs to the state.
The NWL on Tuesday reiterated that all assets under its name had been obtained legitimately and the committee’s previous decision to expropriate all league assets is still on trial.
The league added that it had presented facts and paperwork at a hearing hosted by the committee on Oct. 7 last year to prove that every piece of property it owns is legitimate, and had proven to the committee that its donation of the Mayling Building to the NWL Foundation for Social Welfare was entirely legal.
The committee has repeatedly said the NWL is an affiliate of the KMT, and yet it is unable to provide evidence that could tangibly link it with the KMT during a court case, it said.
The committee has also not been able to prove that the league’s finances, personnel appointments and affairs are controlled by the KMT, it said.
The committee’s only “proof” for its allegations is that it was founded by Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) wife Soong Mayling (蔣宋美齡) in 1950, the NWL said.
History will judge President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) if they continue to allow the committee to seize property from civic groups in blatant disregard of the rule of law, it added.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic