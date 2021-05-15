National Women’s League to sue over asset expropriation

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Women’s League (NWL) on Tuesday said it would file an administrative lawsuit against the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee’s decision to expropriate the Mayling Building, calling it an unjust action by the government.

The league’s remarks came after the committee earlier in the day announced that the Mayling Building would be expropriated on the grounds that the NWL is an affiliate organization of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

The NWL Foundation for Social Welfare, which owns the property, said it has nothing to do with the NWL.

Meanwhile, the NWL said the announcement goes against proper legal procedure, as the committee’s previous announcement that it was expropriating the entirety of the league’s assets, estimated at NT$38.7 billion (US$1.38 billion), is still being contested.

It was referring to a decision by the committee in February 2018 that the league was affiliated with the KMT and in March 2019 the committee froze NT$38.7 billion of the NWL’s assets, ruling that it belongs to the state.

The NWL on Tuesday reiterated that all assets under its name had been obtained legitimately and the committee’s previous decision to expropriate all league assets is still on trial.

The league added that it had presented facts and paperwork at a hearing hosted by the committee on Oct. 7 last year to prove that every piece of property it owns is legitimate, and had proven to the committee that its donation of the Mayling Building to the NWL Foundation for Social Welfare was entirely legal.

The committee has repeatedly said the NWL is an affiliate of the KMT, and yet it is unable to provide evidence that could tangibly link it with the KMT during a court case, it said.

The committee has also not been able to prove that the league’s finances, personnel appointments and affairs are controlled by the KMT, it said.

The committee’s only “proof” for its allegations is that it was founded by Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) wife Soong Mayling (蔣宋美齡) in 1950, the NWL said.

History will judge President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) if they continue to allow the committee to seize property from civic groups in blatant disregard of the rule of law, it added.