A senior military official at the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau has been detained for allegedly demanding NT$45 million (US$1.61 million) in bribes from a contractor.
Major General Chang Ta-wei (張大偉), who heads the bureau’s Construction and Facilities Section, and former BES Engineering Corp chairman Shen Hwa-yeang (沈華養) were yesterday detained under restricted communication after law enforcement authorities raided their offices and residences early this week.
New Taipei City prosecutors suspect that Chang received bribes from BES executives for a big tender project to build a facility at Fuhsing Barracks in Taipei’s Gongguan area (公館) for Air Combat Command.
The tender for the NT$3 billion project was awarded to BES.
Founded in 1950, BES started as a government-owned heavy machinery operator before its reorganization into the Bureau of Engineering Services (BES) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1952. It was privatized in 1994.
Prosecutors had launched a corruption probe after allegations surfaced of bribery and other financial irregularities relating to the project, in which the Armaments Bureau handled project planning, inspection during construction and evaluation.
The probe wrapped up last year, after prosecutors questioned Chang, then-BES chairman Shen, two BES executives, general manager Shen Ching-kuang (沈慶光) and business manager Chang Shih-wen (張世文), as well as architect Sun Wen-yu (孫文郁) and Tung Chun-wei (董俊褘), the owner of a subcontracting firm who allegedly passed on the bribe money to Chang.
Citing insufficient evidence and conflicting testimonies, prosecutors in September last year dropped the case.
However, after receiving new complaints and allegations of corruption, alongside new evidence, prosecutors reopened the case.
Chang allegedly colluded with BES executives on budget planning and submission for the project, raising the value per square meter of the facility to increase the total budget, allowing BES to reap higher profits.
Chang also allegedly influenced members of the defense ministry’s evaluation committee to let BES win the bid.
