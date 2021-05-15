Tsai’s public health policy a failure: KMT

By Shih Hsiao-kuang, Chien Hui-ju and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has failed to protect public health, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday, citing a survey suggesting that people are unhappy with the government’s pork and COVID-19 vaccine policies.

In a survey commissioned by the party that was conducted by TVBS Media, 69.6 percent of respondents said they disapproved of importing pork products containing ractopamine residue, including 46.6 percent who “strongly disapproved” of the policy, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.

A closer look at the data shows that 44.7 percent of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 68.5 percent of independents disapproved of the policy, Wang added.

The survey also showed that 71.8 percent of the public are worried they might not be able to tell if imported pork contains ractopamine, she said.

These included 50.4 percent of DPP supporters and 69.6 percent of independents, she added.

The poll suggested that 61.4 percent of the public is likely to vote in the referendums on Aug. 28, including 39.4 percent who said they were certain to vote, while 22.7 percent said they would not vote, she said.

The four issues that are to be put to a vote are whether imports of pork containing ractopamine should be banned, whether the site of a planned liquefied natural gas terminal should be changed to protect algal reefs, whether referendums should be held on the same date as general elections and whether construction of the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant should be revived.

The survey also showed that 54.1 percent of the public is not confident the government would be able to secure enough vaccines for everyone, an increase from about 39 percent in March, she said.

In response, DPP spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said the KMT should encourage its supporters to get vaccinated.

Citing a DPP internal survey, Yen said that about 49 percent of the public is willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including 66 percent of pan-green voters, but just 35 percent of pan-blue supporters.

“Taiwan is facing new [COVID-19] pandemic challenges. More than ever, we need to get people vaccinated and achieve herd immunity,” she said.

First, the KMT claimed that the Tsai administration would not be able to get any COVID-19 vaccines at all, then the AstraZeneca jabs arrived, she said.

The KMT then said the vaccines are ineffective and harmful, a tactic that has led to an increasing hesitancy among the public to get inoculated, she said.

The KMT should help get the country vaccinated, not malign the administration or sing the praises of China’s COVID-19 vaccines, which 80 percent of Taiwanese distrust, she said.

The government expects additional vaccines sourced from abroad to arrive next month and a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics should be available by July, she said.

“Is the KMT going to belittle the locally developed vaccine when it is rolled out?” she asked.

The KMT-TVBS survey used leading questions in its wording and “negated the efforts of the nation’s frontline medical workers,” she said.

The DPP’s in-house tracking polls showed that over the past few weeks, the public is warming to getting vaccinated, she added.

The KMT-TVBS survey was conducted from May 4 to Monday via telephone with 1,065 valid samples, and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.