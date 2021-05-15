Daytime temperatures yesterday rose above 38°C in three areas in the south, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.
Due to thin cloud cover and a high pressure system, the mercury in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County rose above 38°C, the bureau said.
In Kaohsiung’s Neimen District (內門), 40.3°C was recorded at 12:20pm, while 39.8°C was recorded in Pingtung’s Chunrih Township (春日) at 2:10pm and 39°C was measured in Tainan’s Beiliao (北寮) at noon, the CWB said.
Photo: CNA
For Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung and Nantou counties, the bureau issued a “red” warning, the highest in its three-level heat advisory system, which means that temperatures of at least 38°C would continue for three consecutive days.
In Chiayi City, 36.9°C was recorded at 11:20am. The bureau issued an “orange” heat warning there, indicating that temperatures could rise above 36°C for three consecutive days or reach a high of 38°C.
Daytime highs of 31°C were recorded in western areas of Taiwan and 35°C to 36°C in the east, it said, adding that hot, sunny weather is expected to continue until Friday next week.
Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that a weather front is likely to approach next week, bringing some moisture to Taiwan, but temperatures would remain high, and only Taipei would experience a slight drop in temperatures.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic