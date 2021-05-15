Temperatures in south rise above 38°C, CWB reports

Staff writer, with CNA





Daytime temperatures yesterday rose above 38°C in three areas in the south, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Due to thin cloud cover and a high pressure system, the mercury in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County rose above 38°C, the bureau said.

In Kaohsiung’s Neimen District (內門), 40.3°C was recorded at 12:20pm, while 39.8°C was recorded in Pingtung’s Chunrih Township (春日) at 2:10pm and 39°C was measured in Tainan’s Beiliao (北寮) at noon, the CWB said.

Two girls in Taipei yesterday cool themselves using a hand fan and a small electric fan. Photo: CNA

For Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung and Nantou counties, the bureau issued a “red” warning, the highest in its three-level heat advisory system, which means that temperatures of at least 38°C would continue for three consecutive days.

In Chiayi City, 36.9°C was recorded at 11:20am. The bureau issued an “orange” heat warning there, indicating that temperatures could rise above 36°C for three consecutive days or reach a high of 38°C.

Daytime highs of 31°C were recorded in western areas of Taiwan and 35°C to 36°C in the east, it said, adding that hot, sunny weather is expected to continue until Friday next week.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that a weather front is likely to approach next week, bringing some moisture to Taiwan, but temperatures would remain high, and only Taipei would experience a slight drop in temperatures.