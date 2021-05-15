COVID-19: Rapid screening tests needed, experts say

Staff writer, with CNA





As COVID-19 cases mount, rapid COVID-19 screening tests are needed to eliminate diagnosis delays and keep people who might have the disease from infecting others while waiting for test results, Taiwanese medical experts said yesterday.

Hwang Kao-pin (黃高彬), deputy director of China Medical University Hospital’s infection control center, said that rapid testing kits can deliver results in about 15 minutes with more than 90 percent accuracy.

The kits can accelerate the diagnosis of anybody potentially infected by COVID-19 and help isolate threats as quickly as possible, Hwang said.

His remarks came after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the city would set up four rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city’s Wanhua District (萬華) due to the emergence of cluster infections there.

As Wanhua is a densely populated area, the rapid test kits’ ability to quickly contain a threat is particularly important, Hwang said.

Shih Shin-ru (施信如), director of Chang Gung University’s Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections, added that Taiwan has reached a point where the rapid tests must be widely adopted as part of its epidemic prevention efforts.

“This basically means that the epidemic situation [in Taiwan] has heightened,” she said.

Unlike polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which look for traces of SARS-CoV-2’s genetic material in a patient’s mucus, the rapid testers detect proteins expressed by the virus, she said.

Although the rapid test is not as accurate as a PCR test, if an individual tests positive for COVID-19, it means that the person can generally be considered to have the disease, she added.

When a person tests positive with a rapid test, it means that a high viral load has been detected and that quarantine measures must be carried out immediately, after which a PCR test can be conducted just to be certain, Shih said.

Liu Hui-chi (劉慧啟), vice president of Formosa Biomedical Technology, said there are two types of rapid COVID-19 tests: one that looks for antigens and another that looks for antibodies.

Both have been widely used in many countries since the pandemic began, Liu added.

Most importantly, by using the rapid test kits, the city can close a loophole that could compromise Taiwan’s ability to contain the disease, particularly in cases of community transmissions of COVID-19, Liu said.