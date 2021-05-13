Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

MOFA discusses China threat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said it does not know “whether to cry or laugh” over Beijing’s claim that it would hold Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) responsible for life for his pro-Taiwan independence remarks. Over the past few days, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has repeatedly identified Wu as a Taiwan independence advocate, after Wu warned Australia about China’s military threats. The office also accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of talking of independence and using “democracy” as a pretext to deceive other countries, after Tsai on Monday gave a virtual speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that Tsai’s speech was a declaration to the world of the government’s resolve to defend democracy and freedom, and its refusal to bend to Beijing’s pressure and bullying.

TRANSPORTATION

Workers to hear TRA plan

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is holding information sessions nationwide to explain to ground-level Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers the ministry’s plan to turn the railway agency into a state-run corporation, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said on Tuesday. Wang, who took office last month, made reforming the TRA his top priority after the April 2 derailment of Taroko Express No. 408, in which 49 people were killed and 245 injured. One of the pledges he made was turning the 134-year-old agency into a state-run corporation within three years of assuming his post, a proposal that was severely opposed by members of Taiwan Railway Labor Union. Most of the agency’s ground-level workers do not understand the ministry’s reform plan for the TRA, Wang said.

SOCIETY

Salvadorean killed in traffic

A Salvadorean woman was last week killed after being struck by a cement mixer in southern Taiwan, local police said. Tainan City Police Department’s Yong Kang Precinct said in a news statement on Monday that police received a report of an accident at 5:52pm on Friday last week. An initial investigation found that a motorcyclist, later identified as a 27-year-old Salvadorean woman, was knocked to the ground when her motorcycle was struck by the cement mixer as it changed lanes. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries, but later died, the statement said. The cement truck driver, a 41-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), was not driving under the influence, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

CULTURE

Award nominees unveiled

Singers Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯) and Sangpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw yesterday received eight nominations each for this year’s Golden Melody Awards, the highest number among all of the nominees. Tsao and Sangpuy, who sing songs in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and Pinuyumayan respectively, were both nominated in the categories of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Composer and Best Album Producer. Tsao was also nominated for best Female Taiwanese Vocalist and Best Taiwanese Album awards, while Sangpuy received nominations for Best Indigenous Language Vocalist and Best Indigenous Language Album. The awards ceremony is to be held at the Taipei Arena on June 26.