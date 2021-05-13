DIPLOMACY
MOFA discusses China threat
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said it does not know “whether to cry or laugh” over Beijing’s claim that it would hold Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) responsible for life for his pro-Taiwan independence remarks. Over the past few days, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has repeatedly identified Wu as a Taiwan independence advocate, after Wu warned Australia about China’s military threats. The office also accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of talking of independence and using “democracy” as a pretext to deceive other countries, after Tsai on Monday gave a virtual speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that Tsai’s speech was a declaration to the world of the government’s resolve to defend democracy and freedom, and its refusal to bend to Beijing’s pressure and bullying.
TRANSPORTATION
Workers to hear TRA plan
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is holding information sessions nationwide to explain to ground-level Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers the ministry’s plan to turn the railway agency into a state-run corporation, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said on Tuesday. Wang, who took office last month, made reforming the TRA his top priority after the April 2 derailment of Taroko Express No. 408, in which 49 people were killed and 245 injured. One of the pledges he made was turning the 134-year-old agency into a state-run corporation within three years of assuming his post, a proposal that was severely opposed by members of Taiwan Railway Labor Union. Most of the agency’s ground-level workers do not understand the ministry’s reform plan for the TRA, Wang said.
SOCIETY
Salvadorean killed in traffic
A Salvadorean woman was last week killed after being struck by a cement mixer in southern Taiwan, local police said. Tainan City Police Department’s Yong Kang Precinct said in a news statement on Monday that police received a report of an accident at 5:52pm on Friday last week. An initial investigation found that a motorcyclist, later identified as a 27-year-old Salvadorean woman, was knocked to the ground when her motorcycle was struck by the cement mixer as it changed lanes. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries, but later died, the statement said. The cement truck driver, a 41-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), was not driving under the influence, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
CULTURE
Award nominees unveiled
Singers Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯) and Sangpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw yesterday received eight nominations each for this year’s Golden Melody Awards, the highest number among all of the nominees. Tsao and Sangpuy, who sing songs in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and Pinuyumayan respectively, were both nominated in the categories of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Composer and Best Album Producer. Tsao was also nominated for best Female Taiwanese Vocalist and Best Taiwanese Album awards, while Sangpuy received nominations for Best Indigenous Language Vocalist and Best Indigenous Language Album. The awards ceremony is to be held at the Taipei Arena on June 26.
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
Historical Chinese figure Daji (妲己), who is often described in literature as a malevolent spirit, was actually a female general who helped her husband, King Zhou (紂王) of the Shang Dynasty, in battle, a researcher said. Historical texts generally describe Daji as King Zhou’s favorite concubine, and in novels and legends she is depicted as a malevolent fox spirit who was responsible for the downfall of the dynasty, said Hwang Ming-chorng (黃銘崇), a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology. However, research has shown that the queens of the Shang Dynasty wore armor and were required to follow the