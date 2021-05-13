A university student is under investigation for animal abuse after she allegedly dyed her cat pink, generating a heated response online as social media users accused the school of ignoring the issue.
The Tungnan University student allegedly dyed the cat herself, and posted photographs and video footage of it on social media.
A member of the public on May 1 contacted the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office to report the incident, the Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network said.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network
Four days after the report was made, the same person approached the watchdog group to take action, it said.
After contacting the office for clarification, the network found that it had tried to call the student dozens of times, but she never answered.
The office also contacted the university, which refused to divulge student information without a formal request, the network added.
It sent a request to the school and the student’s telecom operator for her details, but as of Sunday last week was still waiting for a response, it said.
The network on Thursday and Friday also called the university’s Office of Academic Affairs, which said it would call back once it had settled the matter with the student and the Office of Student Affairs.
It is evident that no progress has been made since last week, showing that the people involved do not recognize the risk that dyeing fur poses to a cat’s health, the network said.
The university was made aware of the matter at the beginning of the month, but continued to do nothing, even after Facebook users began to inundate its page, it said.
It should have immediately contacted the student and helped her speak with the authorities, or have immediately notified the animal protection office if she refused to cooperate, not continued to delay to the detriment of the cat’s well-being, it added.
The animal protection office said that the student had contravened Article 5 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), which requires owners to protect animals from harm.
If diketopyrrolopyrrole, heavy metals or other dangerous elements are found in the cat’s blood, the animal protection office said it would confiscate the animal and fine the student up to NT$75,000 as stipulated in the act.
The university in a statement on Tuesday apologized for the incident and said that it has been cooperating with the investigation.
It said that it immediately sought confirmation from the student after it was notified of the issue on Tuesday last week.
The student initially claimed it was merely a camera filter, but after further probing by teachers, she admitted to dyeing the cat’s fur, the statement said.
A meeting with the student was held the next morning, after which the animal protection office called asking for information, it added.
The university said that a written request for information from the animal protection office arrived on Monday.
“The school has made it clear that it would cooperate fully and handle the situation appropriately,” it added.
The university also appealed to the public to stop criticizing the student, as she has expressed mental distress and is at risk of self-harm.
