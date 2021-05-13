Foundation accuses government of not supporting sports

PLEDGE: Tsai in 2016 said she would raise the sports budget to NT$16bn, but it has not really changed since Ma’s administration, Huang Chih-hsiung said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The government has over the past five years shown “indifference” to the development of the nation’s sports industry, a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation said yesterday.

Kao Yuang-kuang (高永光), convener of the foundation’s Education, Culture and Sports Division, made the remarks at a news conference in Taipei held by the foundation to discuss the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policies on education, culture and sports, as the five-year anniversary of the president’s first inauguration is on Thursday next week.

Although Tsai in 2016 said that she planned to double the government’s sports budget to NT$16 billion (US$572.35 million at the current exchange rate) within eight years, the Sports Administration and the Sports Development Fund are expected to receive a total of about NT$7.8 billion this year, Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee executive board member Huang Chih-hsiung (黃志雄) said.

There has been no significant increase in the sports budget under the Democratic Progressive Party administration, he said, adding that the government’s sports budget was about NT$7 billion to NT$8 billion during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration.

Huang also questioned the legal basis of a sports development committee formed under the Executive Yuan in 2016, saying that despite not being subject to oversight by the legislature, the committee has the ability to guide policy direction.

He accused the Tsai administration of going back on a promise to hold more international sports tournaments, saying that the nation has not hosted any such events since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sports Administration’s plan to offer relief and revitalize the sports industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as effective as hoped, he said.

A majority of the vouchers given out by the agency were used by people to purchase sports equipment, he said.

Less than 10 percent of the vouchers were spent at sports venues and facilities, and other places that were severely impacted by the pandemic, he said.

Kao said that while education is the foundation of the nation, it has not received the attention it deserves from Tsai’s administration.

Several parents have told him that they still feel confused about the 12-Year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, which were introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2019, he said.

Parents say that because the number of elective courses students take has increased, schools are struggling to finish teaching other material, which has led to students relying on self-study or cram schools, he said.

The goal of the new guidelines is to give students a holistic education, but specific methods to achieve that goal are missing, he said.