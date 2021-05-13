‘HKU president unfit as academician’

‘INAPPROPRIATE’: Academia Sinica members said the institution should revoke Zhang Xiang’s title, as he took a lead in suppressing his students in Hong Kong

By Yang Yuan-ting / Staff reporter





Several Academia Sinica members yesterday urged the institution’s president, James Liao (廖俊智), to revoke University of Hong Kong (HKU) president Zhang Xiang’s (張翔) title of academician because of his support of Chinese suppression in the territory.

Some HKU graduates made the appeal in a letter to Liao on Tuesday last week, and their call was echoed by members of Academia Sinica’s Liberty Society.

Zhang, a Chinese-American materials scientist, could be described as an executor of Beijing’s violence in Hong Kong, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人), an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Taiwan History, told a news conference in Taipei.

Wu listed several controversial issues, including Zhang’s endorsement of Beijing’s National Security Law for the territory, as well as his suppression of academic freedom and student autonomy at HSU.

Considering Zhang is not Taiwanese and his disregard for human rights, it is inappropriate that he be allowed to keep the honorary title and be allowed to participate in meetings under it, Wu said.

Lin Thung-hong (林宗弘), a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, said that he had invited Hong Kong University of Science and Technology professor Lee Ching-kwan (李靜君) to share her research about the territory’s anti-extradition bill movement with the Taiwanese Sociological Association in 2019.

Lee was later attacked by Hong Kong’s pro-China media as an unqualified teacher, he said.

When the territory’s academic and campus freedoms are suppressed to this extent, Academia Sinica should clarify its stance, Lin said.

Academia Sinica should to establish a mechanism for rescuing and recruiting Hong Kong researchers persecuted by China, Lin added.

As HKU president, Zhang did not protect his students, but took the lead in suppressing them, which is a serious ethical issue, said Paul Jobin, an associate research fellow at the sociology institute.

With his antipathy toward human rights and freedom, Zhang is no longer qualified to be an academic or a university president, least of all an honorary member of Academia Sinica, said Chang Ku-ming (張谷銘), an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology.

As Academia Sinica is holding its biennial meeting of academicians in July, Liao could send the accusations against Zhang to him and ask him to provide a defense, Chang added.

It would a difficult decision for Liao, but if he did so, all members of the Liberty Society would support him, he said.