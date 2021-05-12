President to order DPP to campaign for ‘no’ on Aug. 28

By Yang Chung-jui, Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is today to order the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to campaign against four referendums to be held on Aug. 28, DPP spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said yesterday.

The four referendums are initiatives to restart construction at the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant; ban pork imports that contain ractopamine; relocate a planned liquefied natural gas terminal; and hold referendums and elections concurrently.

Reiterating a Facebook post made by Tsai earlier in the day, Yan said that the position of the president, who is also party chairperson, is: “Four nays make Taiwan stronger.”

Following a meeting of the DPP Central Standing Committee today, DPP Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) and the party’s at-large legislators would explain the party’s position, Yan said.

They are to tell a news conference at DPP headquarters in Taipei that the referendums’ outcomes would have a lasting effect on Taiwan’s future, especially in international trade, economic development, energy transformation and sustaining democracy, Yan said.

The party believes that an adequately informed public would vote “no” in all four referendums, and it has prepared slogans and material for a public relations campaign, which is to begin this week, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, she said.

Tsai and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Sunday are to hold a national policy forum with 300 party officials to discuss the administration’s response to the referendums, Yan said.

At a separate news conference in Taipei earlier in the day, Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen Yi-chi (陳奕齊) urged people to vote “no” in all four referendums, as well as on a recall of Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s sole lawmaker.

“Five nays make Taiwan stronger,” a banner at the event read.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is exploiting the referendums — especially the one on pork — to sow division between Taiwan and the US, Chen Yi-chi said, adding that the development pleases Beijing.

Taiwanese should be worried about national security, not the false dichotomies of the referendums and the frivolous recall bid, he said.