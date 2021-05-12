The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments mandating that senior-high school students make up at least 8 percent of participants at school management meetings, while also expanding a system through which students can appeal policies that they believe would harm their interests.
The first of the measures, which is to take effect on Oct. 1, was proposed by members of the Taiwan People’s Party and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to give students a greater role in decisions that affect their future.
Although the Senior High School Education Act (高級中等教育法) already requires the attendance of student representatives at school management meetings, it does not set a minimum number or proportion of student participants.
This has led to school meetings attended by up to 100 administrators, teachers and parents, but only one to three students, making it difficult for their voices to be heard, supporters of the measure said.
With the changes, student representatives have to make up at least 8 percent of participants, while at least one-third have to be female.
The legislature also passed amendments to set nationwide standards for review committees that high schools use to handle student appeals against campus policies and discipline.
Under the changes, which are to take effect in one year, review committees would have to include at least one expert each in the fields of law, education, children’s rights and psychology.
The government would be required to set up its own review committee to be final arbiters in cases where students oppose rulings issued by school committees.
The government committees must include a majority of members with expertise in the fields and begin processing appeals within 10 days of receiving an appeal, the amendments say.
DPP Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅), who helped draft the amendments, said that the changes to the appeals process were necessary to stop schools from enforcing “outdated” rules that infringe on students’ rights.
For example, many schools in Taiwan still strictly regulate students’ clothing and appearance, prohibit dating, carry out random bag checks and force pupils to study in designated free periods, Chang said.
The changes also follow the “spirit” of the Council of Grand Justices’ Interpretation No. 784, which affirmed students’ right to file legal or administrative appeals against school decisions that affect their rights and interests, he said.
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
PRESSURE POINTS: The CCP is looking to ease travel restrictions and blast Taiwan for a lack of vaccines to sway public opinion, a Taiwanese official said In preparation for its centennial on July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has begun a “united front” offensive to influence Taiwanese public opinion to force officials to lift restrictions on cross-strait exchanges, an official said yesterday. The CCP has been preparing events for the milestone anniversary, for which it reportedly plans to invite “certain” political parties and people from Taiwan. Cross-strait interactions have stalled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the government has announced plans to restart regular exchanges. Despite the resumption of business travel in March and a Mainland Affairs Council plan presented last month to gradually restore regular