Shelters probed for mishandling animal releases

By Chen Yun, Cheng Shu-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Control Yuan members have launched an investigation into reports that animal shelters across the nation have from 2018 to last year released more than 33,000 cats and dogs into the wild, and not where they were found, after a zero-euthanasia policy was implemented in February 2017.

The members said that they were acting on a tip, which said that only a fraction of the animal protection units of local governments were observing the standard trap-neuter-release policy, which emphasizes releasing a neutered or spayed animal where it was found.

Most were releasing animals into the wild, resulting in them migrating to other areas and hunting local animals for food, they said.

A stray mother dog, who lost her leg in a trap, feeds her litter of seven puppies in an undated photograph in Kaohsiung. Photo courtesy of Animal Rescue Team Taiwan

This destabilizes the ecological balance in an area, and the animals, released into an area that is alien to them, could be injured or die after being caught in traps laid for other animals, they said.

Other government animal health and protection units often release animals into the wild while they are still under the effects of anesthesia, which could result in them being run over by vehicles or dying because they are too cold, as they have yet to recover full mobility, they said.

Other incidents involve puppies and kittens being released in other dogs’ territories and being mauled to death, demonstrating a clear lack of care, they added.

The incidents described by the whistle-blower indicate that local animal welfare and protection units are being irresponsible, and their lack of diligence is creating an environment that might be harmful to people, they said.

In other news, the Taoyuan Animal Protection Office is trialing a subsidy program that would offer NT$20,000 per animal adopted by schools per year, with the cutoff date for applications set for November.

The program is a part of the Taoyuan City Government’s diverse adoption project and its is hoped it will also serve as a good example for life education, the office’s Wang Te-chi (王得吉) said on Saturday.

He said that the program receives NT$800,000 in funding every year and hopes to have 40 animals adopted by schools per year.

As of last year, 14 schools had adopted a total of 26 dogs and eight schools had adopted 22 cats, Wang said, adding that animal protection clubs have been founded in six of the schools.

Animal protection or animal adoption school clubs are eligible for NT$15,000 to NT$50,000 in subsidies, the Taoyuan Department of Education said, adding that 10 schools received a total of NT$310,000 last year and 13 schools received NT$405,000 this year.