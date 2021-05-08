The COVID-19 cluster involving employees of China Airlines and the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel can be traced to three sources, which are all linked to a virus variant imported from the UK, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The CECC has completed genome sequencing of the viruses which have infected 29 people in the cluster, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
There are three different genetic sequences, meaning there are three different sources of infection connected to the cluster, he said, adding that all three are linked to a virus variant from the UK.
Among them, a China Airlines pilot (case No. 1,153) and a flight attendant (case No. 1,154) who had visited a bar in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) were both infected by the same strain of the UK variant, Lo said.
The center also confirmed that cases No. 1,101 and No. 1,122 were infected by the same virus strain, but the strain is different from the two other sources, Lo said.
The source of their infection is yet to be confirmed, he said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the Tourism Bureau is to fine Novotel NT$150,000 after the quarantine hotel was found to have accepted bookings of ordinary visitors in contravention of the Act for the Development of Tourism (發展觀光條例).
The Taoyuan City Government could also fine the hotel NT$15,000 for each breach of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), Chen said.
China Airlines is to be fined NT$1 million by the Civil Aeronautics Administration for failing to properly implement quarantine measures for its crew, contravening the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) and related regulations, he said.
The CECC yesterday reported five new imported COVID-19 cases — three arrivals from the Philippines, one from India and one from the UK.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
TRAVELING WHILE CONTAGIOUS: The highest risk of infection is indoors, especially in settings where people take off their masks to eat and drink, an expert warned The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday posted a list of places visited by people who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were likely contagious, urging people who visited the sites at the same time to practice self-health management. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that confirmed case No. 1,129 — a woman in her 60s who works at Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, a designated quarantine facility, and tested positive on Friday — visited Chiayi between Friday last week and Monday. On the first day of her trip, she visited the Big Chiayi