A proposal by the Central News Agency (CNA) to run a global video-streaming platform aimed at allowing the nation’s voice to be heard in the international community has been approved, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.
CNA had been tasked with executing the pilot phase of the project and was invited to submit a proposal for how the platform would be run in a limited tender, after a proposal by the Public Television Service failed to pass a review earlier this year, the ministry said in a statement.
CNA’s proposal was passed in a 6-1 vote at a meeting of the review committee on Tuesday, the ministry said.
The committee believes that the plan proposed by CNA meets the basic needs of the platform, including having a dedicated organization, and dedicated spaces for administrative and production purposes, as well as a dedicated fund, the ministry said.
CNA also plans to integrate resources from public and private media firms in its production of different types of content, “in the spirit of a national team,” the ministry said.
Despite the approval of CNA’s proposal, members of the review committee still had recommendations for the platform, the ministry said, adding that it would discuss those recommendations with CNA as soon as possible.
The platform is to be run by an independent team that would be given professional autonomy, CNA said yesterday following the announcement of the decision.
The video platform would be the first of its type in Taiwan to be conducted fully in English, CNA said, adding that it would strive to increase the nation’s international visibility.
Through topics from politics, business and technology, to history, culture, food, travel and the environment, the platform would seek to present the freedom, openness and diversity of Taiwanese society, it said.
It would also strive to increase international understanding and trust in the nation, and reinforce the nation’s interactions with other countries on aspects such as the economy, tourism and culture, and thereby facilitate international cooperation and regional stability, it said.
