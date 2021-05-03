WEATHER
Monsoon arriving this week
The first weather front of the monsoon season is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing rain to most parts of the nation, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said yesterday. The northern half of Taiwan would see rain and some thundershowers, while sporadic rain could be expected in the south, said Wu, a former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The front is expected to pass late on Wednesday and sunny to cloudy skies would return on Thursday, with some afternoon showers in mountainous areas, until another front arrives on Saturday, he said. Today and tomorrow, daytime temperatures across the nation are expected to reach summer levels, but the mercury would drop at night, he said. Highs in western Taiwan over the next two days would range between 30°C and 33°C, and in eastern areas between 27°C and 29°C, while lows would fluctuate between 21°C and 23°C, the bureau said.
DIPLOMACY
Taiwan donates to ally
Taiwan on Friday donated supplies to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one of its diplomatic allies, to help with disaster relief efforts amid a volcanic eruption. The supplies, donated by the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of Miami, the Tzu Chi Foundation and the Junior Chamber International Taiwan, comprises 11,000 surgical masks, 390 blankets, baby products and daily necessities. Amino Chi (紀欽耀), the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, on Friday presented the donation to Saint Lucia Consul General in Miami Tassa Jean, who received it on behalf of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines government.
LITERATURE
Poet passes away at 92
Taiwanese poet Kuang Yun-loong (管運龍), better known by his pen name Guan Guan (管管), passed away on Saturday at the age of 92. He died in the afternoon after he was found unconscious at his home, his ex-wife, writer Yuang Chiung-chiung (袁瓊瓊), wrote on Facebook. Guan Guan was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit, but he never regained consciousness, Yuang said. Born in China’s Shandong Province in 1929, Guan Guan worked as a reporter and later as a host for military broadcasting companies in Taiwan, before he started writing poetry in the 1960s. He was a long-time member of the Epoch Poetry Society and had published a number of poetry collections and volumes of prose.
SOCIETY
Man falls to his death
A Belarusian man in his 30s who worked as an entertainer in Taiwan died yesterday morning after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment building in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里), police said. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 10am, but found that the man had no vital signs, police said. He was rushed to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and was found to have broken limbs and head injuries, police said. He was declared dead at 11:10am, they said. Police said they have ruled out foul play, as there was no indication of a tussle in the apartment. No letters or notes were found at the scene, they said. The balcony of the apartment was littered with cigarette butts, which raised the possibility that the man might have accidentally fallen while he was having a cigarette, police said.
