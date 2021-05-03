Foundation calls for thorough probe of judo incident

Staff writer, with CNA





The Humanistic Education Foundation on Friday called for a thorough investigation into an incident of a seven-year-old boy who fell into a coma during judo training in Taichung last month.

The incident exposed multiple systematic failures and required a broader investigation than is currently being conducted, foundation president Fong Ciao-lan (馮喬蘭) said.

The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), on April 23 told a news conference that a judo coach surnamed Ho (何) and an older student allegedly threw his son to the floor 27 times while demonstrating judo moves to other students on April 21.

Despite the boy’s repeated pleas for them to stop, they continued until he became unresponsive, Huang said.

The boy is believed to have suffered severe brain damage caused by intracranial bleeding, and has been in a coma and on life support since the incident.

Ho, who allegedly does not a have a judo teaching license, has been detained by Taichung prosecutors and is being held incommunicado.

Fong urged prosecutors to expand their investigation and also focus on other people who where present at the gym, as well as what he called “larger systematic failures.”

The Taichung Municipal Sports Federation’s judo committee, which organized the training, might also be responsible as it failed to ensure that all teachers involved held licenses, Fong said.

The federation and the Taichung City Sports Bureau should be investigated as they failed to exercise their oversight duties, she said.

The foundation on Thursday submitted a petition to the Control Yuan, asking for an expanded investigation into whether other government agencies are legally responsible for the incident, Fong said.

Fong also expressed the hoped that the public would demand that the Sports Administration open its own investigation into the Taichung Sports Bureau, as well as the organization operating under its purview.