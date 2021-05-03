The Humanistic Education Foundation on Friday called for a thorough investigation into an incident of a seven-year-old boy who fell into a coma during judo training in Taichung last month.
The incident exposed multiple systematic failures and required a broader investigation than is currently being conducted, foundation president Fong Ciao-lan (馮喬蘭) said.
The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), on April 23 told a news conference that a judo coach surnamed Ho (何) and an older student allegedly threw his son to the floor 27 times while demonstrating judo moves to other students on April 21.
Despite the boy’s repeated pleas for them to stop, they continued until he became unresponsive, Huang said.
The boy is believed to have suffered severe brain damage caused by intracranial bleeding, and has been in a coma and on life support since the incident.
Ho, who allegedly does not a have a judo teaching license, has been detained by Taichung prosecutors and is being held incommunicado.
Fong urged prosecutors to expand their investigation and also focus on other people who where present at the gym, as well as what he called “larger systematic failures.”
The Taichung Municipal Sports Federation’s judo committee, which organized the training, might also be responsible as it failed to ensure that all teachers involved held licenses, Fong said.
The federation and the Taichung City Sports Bureau should be investigated as they failed to exercise their oversight duties, she said.
The foundation on Thursday submitted a petition to the Control Yuan, asking for an expanded investigation into whether other government agencies are legally responsible for the incident, Fong said.
Fong also expressed the hoped that the public would demand that the Sports Administration open its own investigation into the Taichung Sports Bureau, as well as the organization operating under its purview.
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
SMALL RESPITE: The past few rainy days, which came after one month of virtually no rain on the west coast, did not ease Taiwan’s water shortage problems, the CWB said A weather system from southern China has over the past three days replenished Taiwan’s reservoirs with almost 16 million tonnes of water, giving Taiwan a slight relief from a water shortage, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday. From 12am on Tuesday to 4pm yesterday, about 15.97 million tonnes fell in the catchment areas of the nation’s reservoirs, which is slightly more than Taiwan’s average daily water use, it said. However, the rain would ease today, with only isolated showers forecast in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. For other regions, cloudy to
Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday. The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan. A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2,
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,