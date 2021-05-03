The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday published the locations that two new confirmed COVID-19 cases had been to while they might have been contagious, including the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and public buses.
The new cases are the son and daughter of case No. 1,129 — a woman in her 60s confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday. They are both in their 30s and work at Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel.
Four hotel personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, as well as three China Airlines pilots who had quarantined at the hotel.
The husband of case No. 1,129 also tested positive.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the son — case No. 1,134 — developed symptoms on Thursday.
On Tuesday, he rode the No. 254 bus, which runs between Taipei and New Taipei City, from 11:30 to 12:10pm, stopped at the 7-Eleven convenience store chain’s Chingfu Branch (京富門市) in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) at about 12:20pm, had lunch at Balle Balle Indian Restaurant & Bar (巴雷巴雷印度餐廳) from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, and rode the No. 672 bus from 2:50pm to 3:30pm, Chen said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the man took the No. 262 bus to and from his home and workplace from 12:50pm to 1:25pm, and also from 10:50pm to 11:20pm, he said.
The daughter — case No. 1,136 — began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday and Thursday, and the center is investigating the exact timing of her movements from Monday to Wednesday, Chen said.
She mainly traveled to and from her home and workplace during those three days, taking the Taipei MRT’s Orange Line from Dingxi Station (頂溪站) to Guting Station (古亭站), the Green Line from Guting Station to Ximen Station (西門站) and a bus from Chengdu Road Station(成都路) to Xianshe Temple Station (先嗇宮站), he said.
She also had dinner at the chain restaurant 72oC Sous Vide Healthy Food’s (72度C舒肥健康餐) branch in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) between 7:25pm and 8:30pm on Monday last week, Chen said.
People who visited the venue at about the same time should monitor their health and seek medical attention at one of the designated hospitals that offer COVID-19 testing near them if they experience symptoms, he said.
They should not take public transportation to the hospital and tell the doctor about the exposure, he added.
