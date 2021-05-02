Wreckage from jet crash in October retrieved in Taitung

Staff writer, with CNA





The wreckage of an air force F-5E jet that crashed into the ocean in October last year was on Friday retrieved off Taitung County, as authorities continue an investigation into the incident that left one pilot dead.

The salvage operation took place off Taitung City, near Taitung County’s Chihhang Air Base, from where the aircraft took off on the morning of Oct. 29 last year. It crashed less than two minutes after takeoff, and its pilot, Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), died from injuries he sustained ejecting from the plane.

The wreckage remained relatively intact despite the impact of the crash, and is likely to offer more clues to investigators, an air force official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash and Chu’s injuries.

In March, air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) cited an initial investigation report as saying that mechanical failure might have caused the jet to crash.

Chu reported signs of engine trouble when the jet was taking off, Huang said, adding that video footage and eyewitness testimony also supported that theory.

Investigators have suggested that Chu might have struck his head on the surface of the sea after ejecting from the aircraft.

Dragon Prince Hydro-Survey Enterprise Co conducted the salvage operation using a research vessel.

The wreckage is to be transported to the Port of Kaohsiung, where Taitung investigators are to search for more clues as to the cause of the crash, Taitung Chief Prosecutor Tseng Yang-ling (曾揚嶺) said.