Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





UNITED STATES

Senators support Tsai

US senators Robert Menendez and James Inhofe, who cochair the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, on Tuesday sent joint letters to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan to express their support for awarding a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Washington-based Halifax International Security Forum (HFX). Their support comes after Politico reported that the Canadian government allegedly warned the forum’s organizers that it would withdraw funding if they award Tsai the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service during the forum’s annual summit in November. Pressed by Canadian lawmakers to comment on the matter, Trudeau on April 14 said that the Canadian “government has supported and provided funding to the Halifax Security Forum throughout our time in office, and the minister has participated every year and will continue to” do so.

INVOICE LOTTERY

Cloud receipts incentivized

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday said it would increase the number of prizes awarded to cloud receipt holders in the uniform invoice lottery for March and last month. The ministry aims to encourage people to ask for digital receipts instead of paper ones, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said. In the draw, to be held on May 25, the number of NT$500 prizes awarded to cloud receipt holders would be increased to 1 million from 600,000 in previous draws, Su said. As of the end of March, cloud receipts accounted for 38.4 percent of all electronic receipts, Su said, adding that the ministry aims to increase the share to 40 percent by the end of this year. The ministry would also introduce a new NT$800 prize in the draw for July and August exclusively for cloud invoice holders, Su said.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Senate backs WHO bid

The Czech Senate on Wednesday voted 58 to zero to approve a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in all meetings, mechanisms and activities of the WHO. The bill urged the Czech government to express its support for Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and highlighted the successful cooperation with Taiwan in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who visited Taiwan in August last year despite a warning from Beijing, shared the result of the vote on Twitter on Thursday. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the senate for approving the resolution, saying it was another sign of support from the Czech legislature.

INDONESIA

Maskless pranksters fined

A US-based Taiwanese YouTuber and a Russian influencer were yesterday ordered off the Indonesian island of Bali after recording themselves defying mandatory mask-wearing. Clips of the video posted two weeks ago by Josh Paler Lin (林啟晨) and a Russian friend show the two duping supermarket guards with a painted mask. Lin’s YouTube channel specializes in prank videos. Although first-time offenders against Bali’s mask-wearing rule face a fine of 1 million rupiah (US$69) for foreigners and deportation after a second offense, Indonesian police said they wanted them removed from the island immediately. The pair had shown remorse and apologized in an Instagram video posted by Lin. “I made this video to entertain people because I’m a content creator and it’s my job to entertain people,” Lin said. “However, I did not realize that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comments.”