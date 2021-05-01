UNITED STATES
Senators support Tsai
US senators Robert Menendez and James Inhofe, who cochair the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, on Tuesday sent joint letters to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan to express their support for awarding a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Washington-based Halifax International Security Forum (HFX). Their support comes after Politico reported that the Canadian government allegedly warned the forum’s organizers that it would withdraw funding if they award Tsai the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service during the forum’s annual summit in November. Pressed by Canadian lawmakers to comment on the matter, Trudeau on April 14 said that the Canadian “government has supported and provided funding to the Halifax Security Forum throughout our time in office, and the minister has participated every year and will continue to” do so.
INVOICE LOTTERY
Cloud receipts incentivized
The Ministry of Finance on Thursday said it would increase the number of prizes awarded to cloud receipt holders in the uniform invoice lottery for March and last month. The ministry aims to encourage people to ask for digital receipts instead of paper ones, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said. In the draw, to be held on May 25, the number of NT$500 prizes awarded to cloud receipt holders would be increased to 1 million from 600,000 in previous draws, Su said. As of the end of March, cloud receipts accounted for 38.4 percent of all electronic receipts, Su said, adding that the ministry aims to increase the share to 40 percent by the end of this year. The ministry would also introduce a new NT$800 prize in the draw for July and August exclusively for cloud invoice holders, Su said.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Senate backs WHO bid
The Czech Senate on Wednesday voted 58 to zero to approve a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in all meetings, mechanisms and activities of the WHO. The bill urged the Czech government to express its support for Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHO and highlighted the successful cooperation with Taiwan in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who visited Taiwan in August last year despite a warning from Beijing, shared the result of the vote on Twitter on Thursday. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the senate for approving the resolution, saying it was another sign of support from the Czech legislature.
INDONESIA
Maskless pranksters fined
A US-based Taiwanese YouTuber and a Russian influencer were yesterday ordered off the Indonesian island of Bali after recording themselves defying mandatory mask-wearing. Clips of the video posted two weeks ago by Josh Paler Lin (林啟晨) and a Russian friend show the two duping supermarket guards with a painted mask. Lin’s YouTube channel specializes in prank videos. Although first-time offenders against Bali’s mask-wearing rule face a fine of 1 million rupiah (US$69) for foreigners and deportation after a second offense, Indonesian police said they wanted them removed from the island immediately. The pair had shown remorse and apologized in an Instagram video posted by Lin. “I made this video to entertain people because I’m a content creator and it’s my job to entertain people,” Lin said. “However, I did not realize that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comments.”
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,