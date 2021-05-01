KMT a firm friend of Washington: Chu

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday said he told US academics that the KMT is a firm friend of their country and that Taiwan should shore up its defenses against China.

Chu made the remarks in response to media queries after taking part in a videoconference on Taiwan-US-China relations, climate change and US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Chu helped organize the forum with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Chu said he told the US academics that “the KMT firmly supports the US,” and that he hoped the US-China relationship would be that of “competition, not confrontation.”

He said he also expressed the hope that Taiwan and the US could work more closely together.

Taiwan should play a more active role in the international arena to improve the nation’s relevance to the world’s democratic countries, Chu cited the panelists as saying.

The forum started with a discussion of the latest issue of The Economist, which featured Taiwan on the cover page, with the title “The most dangerous place on Earth,” Chu said.

The article talks about how “America and China must work harder to avoid war over the future of Taiwan.”

The panelists suggested that Taiwan replace confrontation with communication with Beijing, avoid provocative acts, and restore economic, cultural and tourism ties as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases to avoid misunderstanding, he said.

In response to media queries on whether he is worried that Taiwan could become a “US pawn,” Chu said that the US panelists had brought up the issue and suggested that Taiwan should become more self-reliant, and built up not only national defense, but also public psychology.

The KMT and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are both committed to defending the Republic of China, Chu said.

“However, provoking Beijing will not be welcomed by the new administration in Washington,” he added.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government should realize that competition must replace confrontation, he said.

Participants at the forum included institute deputy director Eric Watkins, Stanford University professor Larry Diamond and retired US Admiral James Elis Jr.