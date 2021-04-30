The Executive Yuan yesterday approved draft amendments to the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍刑法) that stipulates longer prison sentences for giving away military secrets in peacetime.
The Executive Yuan in a news release said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) called on lawmakers to support the proposed changes, as Taiwan must better protect its military secrets.
Currently, the code stipulates that a service member who in peacetime betrays military secrets should be sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
The wartime penalty is life in prison or death.
Under the proposed amendments, betraying military secrets to foreign governments or their agents when the country is at peace carries a penalty of five to 12 years in prison.
This sentence is increased by 50 percent and to a maximum of 18 years if top-secret information is disclosed, they say.
The amendments specify escalating penalties for unlawful disclosure of secrets, depending on the level of secrecy and who it was given to — ordinary people; foreign governments; foreign citizens, including residents of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or their agents; and enemies or their agents.
Enemies are defined as a “political entity” that is engaged in armed conflict with or adopts a hostile military posture toward the Republic of China.
The code currently stipulates that active service members who betray military secrets to an enemy or its agents should be sentenced to life in prison or death.
The proposed amendments say that the penalty for this should be a sentence of 10 years to life in peacetime, and life in prison or death when at war.
Probing or collecting such information is to be punishable by less than seven years in prison in peacetime, and between three and 10 years in wartime, the proposed amendments say.
Revealing such information to foreign governments or citizens, including residents of China, Hong Kong or Macau, or their agents, would be punishable by a prison sentence of three to 10 years in peacetime, or from more than seven years to life in prison in wartime, they say.
Probing or collecting information with a pending military secret classification would be punishable by a prison sentence of less than five years in peacetime, and one to seven years in wartime, they say.
Doing so on behalf of foreign governments, foreign citizens, or their agents is punishable by a prison sentence of three to 10 years in peacetime, or five to 12 years in wartime, they say.
If leaked secrets are classified as absolutely confidential, the prison term would be increased to 18 years, they say.
The proposed amendments are pending a legislative review.
