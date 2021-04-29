The computer-assisted war games stage of the annual Han Kuang military exercises has been conducted in Mandarin and English for years to prepare for possible cooperation with a foreign military force, the Ministry of National Defense has said in a report.
The ministry has taken the measure to improve the English-language skills of military personnel and their ability to communicate with other nations’ forces, it said in the report briefing the public on the military’s achievements last year.
English-language proficiency is especially important amid growing military threats from China, it said.
The bilingual war games aim to prepare military personnel for possible cooperation with foreign forces to fend off a Chinese invasion, said the report, which was made public on March 31.
The bilingual war games have been conducted by using the Joint Theater Level Simulation System and the Taiwan Joint Training Management System, the report said.
The section of the report on the bilingual war games had not drawn attention until it was reported by Chinese-language media on Tuesday.
It was the first time that the ministry has revealed the bilingual nature of the computer-assisted war games in an annual report, which it started issuing in 2017.
The exercises, first held in 1984, are the nation’s largest military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces to test their combat readiness in case of a Chinese invasion.
They are held in two stages: computer-assisted war games and live-fire drills.
This year’s simulated war games began on Friday last week and are to conclude on Friday.
The live-fire drills are to be held from July 12 to 16.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,