War games held in Mandarin, English for years: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA





The computer-assisted war games stage of the annual Han Kuang military exercises has been conducted in Mandarin and English for years to prepare for possible cooperation with a foreign military force, the Ministry of National Defense has said in a report.

The ministry has taken the measure to improve the English-language skills of military personnel and their ability to communicate with other nations’ forces, it said in the report briefing the public on the military’s achievements last year.

English-language proficiency is especially important amid growing military threats from China, it said.

The bilingual war games aim to prepare military personnel for possible cooperation with foreign forces to fend off a Chinese invasion, said the report, which was made public on March 31.

The bilingual war games have been conducted by using the Joint Theater Level Simulation System and the Taiwan Joint Training Management System, the report said.

The section of the report on the bilingual war games had not drawn attention until it was reported by Chinese-language media on Tuesday.

It was the first time that the ministry has revealed the bilingual nature of the computer-assisted war games in an annual report, which it started issuing in 2017.

The exercises, first held in 1984, are the nation’s largest military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces to test their combat readiness in case of a Chinese invasion.

They are held in two stages: computer-assisted war games and live-fire drills.

This year’s simulated war games began on Friday last week and are to conclude on Friday.

The live-fire drills are to be held from July 12 to 16.